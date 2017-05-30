BMW AG to halt production in China for a day

Bloomberg

BMW AG was yesterday to extend production halts in Germany to China and South Africa, as the luxury-car maker grapples with a shortage of steering parts.

Production at the factories in Shenyang, China, and Rosslyn, South Africa, was likely to stop for the day, while its plant in Leipzig, Germany, was expected to be partially shuttered, spokesman Michael Rebstock said.

The Leipzig site has been closed since Friday and another facility in Munich was affected last week as an unidentified Italian car-parts supplier has been unable to make the required deliveries, Focus magazine reported on Sunday.

BMW’s profitability dropped in the first quarter, as an aging production lineup led the company to offer incentives to accelerate sales.

The Munich-based automakers delivered 5.2 percent more cars in the first quarter than a year earlier, compared with a 16 percent jump at Daimler AG’s Mercedes, which last year outsold its luxury brand rival for the first time in a decade.

“We can’t say at this point when the production halts will be over,” Rebstock said, adding that the company would decide on further production stoppages caused by the supply shortage as needed.

He described the likely financial damage as “manageable,” but “not yet quantifiable,” adding that the company’s 1-Series through 4-Series models are all affected.

“A task force is working constantly to solve the issue,” Rebstock said.

BMW has two plants in Shenyang with local partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (華晨中國汽車控股) producing models including the 3-Series and 5-Series sedans.