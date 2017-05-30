Taiwanese entrepreneur taps palmy drone market

Staff writer, with CNA

Eyeing China’s fast-growing drone industry, Taiwanese businessman Feng Po (馮渤) is seeking opportunities for cooperation between China and Taiwan, with the aim of helping Taiwanese companies develop and promote their own unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) businesses.

About 30 percent of spare parts and components used by Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology Co (DJI, 大疆創新科技), which accounts for 52 percent of the global consumer drone market, are sourced from Taiwan, said Feng, who founded the Taiwan UAS Development Association (TWUAS) in May last year.

Feng, who is involved in the Internet app and mobile phone industries, moved to China in 2000 and has lived in Beijing for 15 years.

He said he has been exploring opportunities in China for Taiwanese businesses, and is familiar with the businesses and industries across the Strait.

China’s booming drone industry would certainly be beneficial for Taiwan, Feng said, adding that he has set up a base in Xiamen for young people on both sides of the Strait to start up drone businesses and has forged a partnership with Shenzhen’s drone industry association, with the aim of winning contracts from local governments of third-tier Chinese cities to help them inspect air pollution and power pylons using drones.

The aim of TWUAS is to promote Taiwan’s drone industry and lead domestic companies to venture into the Chinese market, Feng said.

China’s commercial drone market is expected to boom next year, when drones are likely to be increasingly used for commercial purposes, such as pesticide spraying and product deliveries, while the demand for professional drone pilots is expected to soar, Feng said.

He said that Shenzhen has become the distribution hub for the drone industry around the globe, given that there are more than 1,000 drone companies in the city.

Taiwan’s advantage lies in its information technology: Taiwanese companies supply 30 percent of spare parts and components for DJI’s drone manufacturing, Feng said.

This shows Taiwanese companies could be suppliers of both hardware and software solutions, he added.