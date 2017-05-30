Computex to feature artificial intelligence and robotics

Staff writer, with CNA

This year’s Computex Taipei is to focus on five themes, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the organizers said.

The global trade show for information communication technologies (ICT) and IoT starts today and is to run until Saturday.

The show is aimed at “building global technology ecosystems” in sync with global ICT industry trends, and is to focus on AI, robotics, IoT applications, innovation, start-ups, business solutions, gaming and virtual reality, said one of the organizers, the Taipei Computer Association (TCA, 台北市電腦公會).

The show is to have four featured exhibiting areas — SmarTEX, which centers on IoT applications; InnoVEX, showcasing innovation and start-ups; iStyle, which shows Apple MFi licensing products; and gaming and virtual reality, the association said.

Exhibits and the high-profile CPX series forums are to take place at the Taipei World Trader Center Nangang Exhibition Hall and the Taipei International Convention Center, adding that for the first time, US electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc and computer maker Dell Inc are to have booths alongside 1,600 businesses from around the world.

Computex Taipei attracted 1,602 companies with more than 5,000 booths from 30 nations last year, drawing nearly 50,000 international buyers and specialists from 178 nations, the organizers said.