Agencies

UNITED STATES

Q2 growth looking grim

The economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter. GDP increased at a 1.2 percent annual rate instead of the 0.7 percent pace reported last month, the Department of Commerce said on Friday in its second GDP estimate for the first three months of the year. That was the worst performance in a year and followed a 2.1 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter last year. The first-quarter weakness is a blow to President Donald Trump’s ambitious goal to sharply boost economic growth.

TRANSPORTATION

UPS ordered to pay NY

A US judge ordered the shipping giant UPS International Inc to pay US$247 million to the New York state and city governments for shipments of cigarettes that illegally evaded taxes. Federal District Court Judge Katherine Forrest found UPS “liable in each claim” and therefore the city and state “are entitled to compensatory damages and penalties,” court documents said. The judge ordered the company to pay US$166 million to the state and US$81 million to the city. The two plaintiffs claimed about US$872 million in damages. UPS said it was “extremely disappointed in the court’s ruling and imposed penalties and we will vigorously appeal the decision.”

SECURITY

Alleged hacker to appeal

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo Inc e-mails said he would appeal a judge’s decision to deny him bail. Karim Baratov on Friday made a brief court appearance in Toronto with his lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo. Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten last month said that the 22-year-old Baratov is too much of a flight risk because of his easy access to money and his ability to ply his alleged trade from anywhere in the world. Baratov was arrested last month and faces extradition to the US. The 2014 breach at Yahoo affected at least 500 million user accounts. Baratov’s bail review is set for June 5.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sun says sales could drop

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker, warned investors that sales could decline next year amid downward pressure on generic-drug prices in the US and regulatory issues at one of its biggest factories. Revenue fell 6.6 percent to 71.4 billion rupees (US$1.11 billion) in the three month period that ended on March 31 from the same period last year. The slide could continue and result in a “single digit” percentage decline in annual sales next year, Dilip Shanghvi, the company’s founder and managing director, said on a conference call with analysts.

AUTOMAKERS

Faulty doors trigger recall

BMW AG is recalling more than 45,000 older 7-Series cars in the US because the doors can open unexpectedly while they are being driven. The recall covers certain 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li and B7 Alpina cars from the model years from 2005 to 2008 that have the comfort access and soft door close options. The company said the doors might appear to be closed and latched, but can inadvertently open due to road conditions or occupant contact with the door.