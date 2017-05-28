Chinese buying in remote cities sign of a bubble

By Emma Dong and Miao Han / Bloomberg

When a 59-year-old accountant in Shanghai wanted to invest for her looming retirement, she bought two cheap apartments — on the other side of the country.

“When friends told me about a chance to buy properties in Xishuangbanna, I thought: ‘Why not?”’ said Yuan Junxi, talking of the steamy, subtropical region in Yunnan Province, bordering Laos and Myanmar. “No buying limits; cheap, easy mortgages; and maybe property prices will jump over there too.”

Buyers such as Yuan, a mother of one who borrowed to help fund her purchases of 280,000 yuan (US$40,842) each in the city of Jinghong last month, are spreading the risk of bubbles to ever-smaller places in China’s provinces, after a crackdown by the central government took some of the froth out of the property market over the past 14 months.

The spreading demand among ordinary citizens for homes in smaller cities underscores the enormity of the task ahead for China’s leaders: rein in the market without tanking the economy.

The risk that China could fail to keep that tricky balance is at the core of the long-term financial concerns for China that triggered a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday.

“The current surge in sales in third and fourth-tier cities is fueled largely by expectations of a future price rally, not by asset yields, and that’s exactly a sign of a bubble,” Hong Kong-based Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Zhao Yang (趙揚) said.

The “biggest risk” is a downturn in those cities triggering an abrupt national sales slump, Zhao said.

When Beijing resident Fay Qu, 34, found herself locked out of local property purchases because of the city’s curbs, she and her friends instead together late last year bought a 1 million yuan apartment in the third-tier coastal city of Zhongshan in Guangdong Province — 2,250km away — beating restrictions that the local authorities rolled out in March.

“We were lucky,” she said. “It’s much better than depositing money in the bank.”

Cooling measures pulled down price gains in cities such as Beijing, where the restrictions are harshest, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

That is not the case in smaller places such as Tangshan, best known for a 1976 earthquake, or Bengbu, a city in poorer Anhui Province. Both had a 2.2 percent month-on-month gain last month, the biggest increase since at least 2011.

In Xishuangbanna’s Jinghong — too small to feature in the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics’ most-watched releases — prices rose 26 percent in the 12 months ended March, according to city data cited by private property Web site Ynhouse.com.

Strength in property markets in tier-three and tier-four cities is partly offsetting a worsening in bigger cities, Hong Kong-based Citigroup Inc analyst Oscar Choi (蔡金強) wrote in a note.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index tracking the shares of 22 large Chinese developers is up 37 percent this year; it fell as much as 1.9 percent on Friday.

To rein in a surge in prices, China’s leaders adopted a targeted strategy to cool buyer demand in specific hubs, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. That meant urging stricter restrictions in cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen, which had seen the biggest growth, while leaving local governments in smaller centers to take the steam out of markets as they saw fit.

The trick, as cooling measures spread, is to avoid weighing too heavily on the nation’s economic expansion.