Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Growth slower than expected

Economic growth slowed by more than expected in the first quarter, revised official data showed on Thursday ahead of the nation’s general election. Two weeks before Britons head to the polls in what is widely seen as a vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, the Office for National Statistics said GDP growth stood at 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year compared with the final quarter of last year. That was the weakest quarter-on-quarter growth in a year. An initial estimate provided by the office last month had put first-quarter GDP output growth at 0.3 percent. Output in the fourth quarter of last year had stood at 0.7 percent.

JAPAN

Prices rise on energy costs

The core consumer price index last month climbed to a two-year high of 0.3 percent, as costs for energy rose. Economists said the increase reported yesterday was not likely to persist and that prices for imported consumer goods actually fell. Inflation has been positive in recent months, but well below the government’s 2 percent target. Core inflation excluding volatile food prices rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier, just above the rate in March. Inflation excluding fresh food and energy was up 0.1 percent, while energy costs rose by 4.5 percent.

COMMODITIES

Noble’s rating cut again

Noble Group Ltd (來寶集團) received a fresh blow as Fitch Ratings Ltd cut the embattled commodity trader’s rating for a second time in the space of 10 days, flagging concern over its ability to address about US$2 billion of debt that matures over the next 12 months. The Hong Kong-based company is in talks with banks to renew a borrowing base facility expiring next month and Fitch said a successful rollover of a large part of that is “critical” for its liquidity. Fitch expects the banks to do so, but on less favorable terms.

RETAIL

Costco shares rally

Costco Wholesale Corp shares rose in after-hours trading after the warehouse club company reported earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The Issaquah, Washington-based company said on Thursday that net income in its most recent quarter came to US$700 million, or US$1.59 per share, up from US$545 million, or US$1.24 per share, in the same period last year. Stripping out one-time items, earnings came to US$1.40 per share in the quarter that ended on May 7. Revenue rose 7.8 percent to US$28.86 billion, Costco said. Its shares rose 1 percent to close at US$174.73 and added an additional 1.8 percent after the market closed.

TELECOMS

Fund to invest in start-ups

Saudi Arabia’s largest telecom said on Thursday it is to set up a US$500 million venture capital fund to invest in start-up companies. As part of a wide-ranging economic diversification plan launched last year, Saudi Arabia is trying to promote small and medium-sized enterprises and expand its investment and industrial base, as well as develop the digital infrastructure to support such growth. “The fund will invest globally in promising technologies and digital sectors, especially in areas where the company can tap into its assets and infrastructure, and help it enable its investments to grow,” Saudi Telecom Co chief executive officer Khaled al-Biyari said.