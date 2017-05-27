CIMB banker pleads guilty to insider trades in takeovers

Bloomberg

Former CIMB Group Holdings Bhd banker Alan Tay Yeow Kee said he engaged in insider trading on two stocks before the companies received takeover offers.

Tay, 41, pleaded guilty yesterday to trading on price-sensitive information in a Singapore state court and was fined S$180,000 (US$130,105).

INSIDER INFO

He bought shares in Qualitas Medical Group Ltd and wielding products supplier Leeden Ltd in 2011 before the information he had was made publicly available.

CIMB was the financial adviser in both deals, prosecutor Joel Chen said in court.

The companies were delisted from Singapore’s stock exchange after being acquired.

Tay has had to “shoulder the weight” of the investigation, his lawyer Hamidul Haq said in court, adding that his client is remorseful and unemployed.

IMAGE AWARE

Singapore has been clamping down on market misconduct to protect its image as a financial hub.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is appealing in court to raise the civil penalties imposed on a divorced couple for unauthorized stock trading, and the regulator has said it would continue to boost enforcement and surveillance abilities to deter criminal behavior and poor controls.

ACCOMPLICE

Tay, who was an associate director in CIMB’s corporate client solutions department, was also accused of encouraging Cheng Hong Wee Eddy to buy the stocks, according to charge sheets from when the men were indicted last year.

Tay persuaded his former schoolmate Cheng to buy shares in Qualitas and Leeden, Chen said yesterday, adding that they split profits of about S$60,000.

Charges against Cheng were dropped, although Chen declined to give a reason.