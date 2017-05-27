Asian energy firms sink as crude falls 5%

AFP, HONG KONG

Energy firms took a hit yesterday after crude prices plunged almost 5 percent the previous day as traders were left disappointed by OPEC’s latest output cuts.

Keenly awaited talks between the bloc and Russia ended on Thursday with news that a deal to reduce output for six months until the end of next month would be increased by another nine months in a bid to address an ongoing supply glut and support prices.

However, there had been hopes that the flagged extension would be 12 months or that the cuts would be deeper, fueling a rally in crude prices.

The final decision sent both main oil contracts plunging on Thursday, which in turn dragged energy firms lower.

“The market obviously for some reason closer to the OPEC meeting started to factor in that there would be a cut in production, that OPEC would announce a cut in their ceiling of 32.5 million barrels,” said David Lennox, resource analyst at Sydney-based Fat Prophets. “I am not sure how that came about, because with OPEC, the rhetoric was just whether or not to extend the time period.”

While oil prices edged up slightly in Asian trading, energy plays took a hit.

CNOOC Ltd (中國海洋石油) fell 1.4 percent and PetroChina Co (中國石油天然氣) lost 1.5 percent in Hong Kong, while Sydney-listed Woodside Petroleum Ltd sank 2.7 percent and Rio Tinto PLC was off 1.8 percent. Inpex Corp dived 2 percent in Tokyo.

“It’s the old market axiom — buy the rumor and sell the fact — that worked again for oil,” AxiTrader chief market strategist Greg McKenna said in a note.

Commodities-linked currencies were also lower, with the Australian dollar — already under pressure owing to fears over China’s slowing economy — diving 0.4 percent against the greenback and the Canadian dollar down 0.4 percent.

Asian stock markets were broadly weaker, despite another record close for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ on Wall Street that came on the back of upbeat US retail data. Tokyo’s Nikkei ended 0.6 percent down, while Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent in the afternoon and Sydney finished 0.7 percent off. Singapore eased 0.2 percent, while Taipei was also lower.

However, Shanghai edged up 0.1 percent and Seoul added 0.5 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell US$0.31 to US$48.59 per barrel in New York, after sinking 4.8 percent in the previous session, while Brent crude dropped US$0.27 to US$51.19 a barrel in London.