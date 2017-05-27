Macronix upbeat over profitability

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Macronix Electronics Co Ltd (旺宏電子), which supplies read-only memory chips to Japan’s Nintendo Co, yesterday said strong demand has caused a severe shortage of its products, even in the slack season, boding well for the company’s profitability this year.

Robust demand has boosted Marconix’s confidence that it can make profits each quarter this year, chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told reporters on the sidelines of an annual general meeting.

That could pave the way for the company to distribute a cash dividend next year, Wu said, which would be the first such payout since 2012.

The biggest growth driver this year is expected to be NOR flash memory chips as the supply crunch persists, he said.

Demand for NAND flash memory chips, particularly single-level cell NAND flash memory, has greatly exceeded demand this year, Wu added.

Due to limited supplies, clients have since earlier this year been snatching up low-density NOR flash memory chips for use in applications such as Internet of Things and handheld devices, Wu said last month.

As demand continues to grow and outstrip supply, price increases are likely to be steeper this quarter and next quarter, compared with those in the first quarter, he said yesterday.

Last quarter, Macronix was profitable for a third consecutive quarter, after substantially cutting annual losses from NT$4.2 billion (US$139.4 million at the current exchange rate) in 2015 to NT$247 million last year, company data showed.

Shareholders yesterday approved a proposal to halve the number of issued shares in an effort to boost book value to above NT$10 per share, which would help the firm resume credit trading next quarter.

The company’s book value was NT$5.07 per share at the end of last quarter.