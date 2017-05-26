Staff writer

STOCK MARKETS

Currency losses rise in Q1

The nation’s listed companies, excluding financial holding firms, reported NT$47.8 billion (US$1.59 billion) in foreign-exchange losses for the first quarter of this year due to the New Taiwan dollar’s strong appreciation, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. The figure is much greater than the NT$15.1 billion in foreign-exchange losses the firms reported for the whole of last year, the commission said. However, firms listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, excluding financial holding companies, reported an annual increase of 25.68 percent to NT$442 billion in pretax profit for the first quarter, the commission said, adding that firms listed on the Taipei Exchange reported a 20.77 percent decline to NT$20.6 billion in pretax profit.

MACROECONOMICS

M1B supply growth slows

The nation’s M1B supply, a narrow measure of the amount of money in circulation, last month grew 4.21 percent year-on-year, while M2 — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — advanced by 3.63 percent annually, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. For the first four months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 4.97 percent and 3.64 percent respectively, the central bank said. As M1B supply growth slowed and its difference from M2 growth narrowed last month, coupled with a decline in outstanding cash deposits in stock-designated and foreign institutional investor accounts, analysts said that retail and foreign institutional investors likely increased their participation.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Tien Liang forecasts losses

Tien Liang Biotech Co Ltd (天良生物科技) expects to incur losses of NT$17.97 million after health authorities ordered a mandatory product recall, the company said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm was found to have tampered with the expiration dates of a batch of its cold and flu relief medicine. Authorities found 1,524 bottles with tampered labels and confiscated more than 160,000 bottles of the product. The company could face a fine of NT$100 million for violating the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).

ELECTRONICS

CHPT to increase spending

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co’s (CHPT, 中華精測) board has approved a NT$1.05 billion increase in capital spending this year to develop and produce a special-purpose printed circuit board, the firm said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. As the new operation deviates from its core business — high-performance testing solutions for semiconductors — the firm said it would allocate NT$500 million of the funds toward research and development of new production lines during the initial stage, adding that it expects the new operation to begin contributing revenue in 2020.

FINANCE

Yuanta profit falls 8%

Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) yesterday released its audited earnings results for last quarter, reporting net income of NT$3.296 billion on revenue of NT$17.55 billion. Net income attributable to the parent company was NT$3.05 billion in the January-to-March quarter, down 8 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$0.26, the company said in a statement. The company is in the process of transforming into a wealth management-focused institution, and its securities brokerage unit is to benefit from recovering stock market turnover, analysts said.