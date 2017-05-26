Most employable married women worked last year

Staff writer, with CNA

A survey released yesterday by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) found that more than 57 percent of working-age, married women were employed last year.

Last year, a total of 2.96 million married women were working, the survey showed.

Of those women, 1.57 million, or 53.09 percent, had been working since they were single, while 520,000 (17.56 percent) and 384,000 (12.95 percent) had at some point suspended their career for marriage or childbirth respectively, the survey showed.

There were a total of 2.21 million, or 42.76 percent, married women who did not work last year, the survey found.

Of those, 644,000, or 29.11 percent, had left their jobs since getting married, while 404,000 (18.26 percent) had stopped working after quitting their jobs for childbirth, the survey showed.

The survey also found that 1.32 million, or 29.92 percent, women had left their jobs for marriage at some point, of whom only 673,000, or 51.1 percent, later returned to the workplace.

A total of 794,000 women, or 24.99 percent, left their jobs at the birth of their first child, with 505,000, or 55.57 percent, of women who had quit their jobs for childbirth later returning to the workplace, it showed.