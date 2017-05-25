Agencies

AGRICULTURE

Glencore, Bunge in talks

Commodities giant Glencore PLC has approached US agribusiness firm Bunge Ltd about a “possible consensual business combination,” Glencore said on Tuesday. Shares of Bunge surged on reports of the talks, which were confirmed in the Glencore statement, released in mid-afternoon. However, the company cautioned that “following this informal approach ... discussions may or may not materialize and there is no certainty that any transaction will occur.” Switzerland-based Glencore is a mining and commodity giant that owns hard assets and trading units, and operates in metals, energy and agriculture. Last year, it had revenue of US$177.4 billion. Bunge is a global producer and processor of oilseeds, grains and other agricultural goods, as well as a producer of ethanol in Brazil and a global trader of sugar. Last year, its revenue totaled US$42.7 billion.

INTERNET

EU targets hate speech

EU ministers on Tuesday approved proposals to make social media companies such as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google’s YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms. The proposals, which would be the first legislation at the EU level on the issue, still need European Parliament approval before becoming law. However, EU lawmakers have similarly pushed for social media companies to do more to tackle hateful content on their platforms. The proliferation of hate speech and fake news on social media has increased pressure on companies to remove such content promptly, while Internet campaigners have warned an excessive crackdown could endanger freedom of speech. Where the provision of videos forms an “essential part” of the services provided by a social media firm, they would have to take measures to block videos with hate speech, incitement to hatred and content justifying terrorism.

APPAREL

M&S full-price sales rise

Marks & Spencer PLC (M&S) is trying to sell more clothing at full price to lift earnings in its troubled apparel business, but the push is coming at a cost — customers are buying less. The British retailer yesterday said that full-price clothing sales rose 2.7 percent in the year through April 1, with stronger growth in the past six months. The company held three fewer clearance sales and shied away from Black Friday discounting. “We are starting to stabilize market share and importantly have seen full-price market share growth as we removed excessive discounting,” CEO Steve Rowe said in the statement. “Looking ahead, we will continue our program of self-help in a tough trading environment.” The move to hold the line on clothing prices contributed to better-than-expected profit for the latest fiscal year, but fueled doubts about Rowe’s strategy for setting the firm on a long-awaited path back to growth.

RETAIL

Target settles data breach

Target Corp is to pay US$18.5 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia as part of a settlement with state attorneys general over a huge security breach that compromised the data of millions of customers. The settlement ends a years-long investigation into how hackers obtained names, credit card numbers and other information about tens of millions of people in 2013. New York is to receive US$635,000, while California will receive US$1.4 million, the largest amount of any state, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. US dollar figures were determined “largely” based on each state’s population size, his office said.