Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

Delta departs for last time

The last Delta Air Lines flight yesterday took off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, signaling its exit from the local market. The pilot and copilot opened the cockpit window to wave goodbye before disconnecting the plane from the air bridge. Delta ground crew presented each passenger with a souvenir. Several passengers hugged ground crew in a warm atmosphere tinged with a sadness. One passenger who traveled with her family said that Delta has many destinations in Europe and the US, and it is a pity that the airline is leaving Taiwan, because it will be more inconvenient for them to transfer to other carriers.

TECHNOLOGY

E-paper makes breakthrough

E-paper display supplier E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it has made a major breakthrough in boosting the resolution of e-paper displays for e-readers, smartphones, tablets and Internet of Things (IoT) applications in collaboration with Japan Display Inc (JDI). The new e-paper displays, combining JDI’s LTPS technology with E Ink’s energy-saving e-paper technology, deliver high resolution 400 pixels per inch, or 600ppi, which is likely to broaden the use of e-paper displays to applications beyond LCD, the companies said in a joint statement. The new high-resolution display module is on show at the annual SID Display Week in Los Angeles, which concludes today, the statement said.

TELECOMS

APT to show 5G technology

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (APT, 亞太電信), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday said it plans to demonstrate high-speed 5G technology by the end of this year as its technological cooperation with Intel Corp bears fruit. That is the latest development a year after Hon Hai inked a memorandum of understanding with Intel in June last year to develop 5G telecom equipment and infrastructure. Supported by APT’s 5G network, consumers will have access to 3D floor introduction and real-time sales promotion via a mobile app when visiting Syntrend Creative Park (三創園區), an electronics retailing venue operated by Hon Hai.

OPTOMETRY

Ginko shutdown order lifted

Ginko International Co (金可國際), which makes contact lenses and lens-care solution, yesterday said that Chinese regulators have lifted a shutdown order against a plant operated by its subsidiary, Jiangsu Horien Contact Lens Co Ltd (江蘇海倫隱形眼鏡), that began on April 26. The company on Tuesday passed a follow-up inspection by the Chinese Food and Drug Administration, remedying shortcomings in record keeping that resulted in breaches of medical device manufacturing rules. Ginko shares yesterday gained 3.52 percent to close at NT$235.

REAL ESTATE

New home loans slow

New home loans at five major state-run banks totaled NT$29.3 billion (US$970.75 million) last month, a retreat of NT$7.5 billion from March and a drop of NT$6.5 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said, as housing transactions slowed. The monthly tally on new home loans at Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫) is considered a gauge on the local property market, as they account for 40 percent of the market. Property transactions in the six special municipalities declined 13 percent sequentially last month, data from the six governments showed.