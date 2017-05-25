North America equipment makers post record billings

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers last month posted the best billings in 16 years at US$2.17 billion, as strong demand for memory chips used in data storage and smartphone processors boosted equipment investment, industry association SEMI said yesterday.

The figure represented monthly growth of 4.6 percent from US$2.08 billion in March, marking the third straight monthly increase.

On an annual basis, last month’s billings surged 48.9 percent from US$1.46 billion, SEMI’s Equipment Market Data Subscription report showed.

“Semiconductor equipment billings exceeded US$2 billion for the second month in a row,” SEMI president Ajit Manocha said in a statement. “Solid market fundamentals, coupled with strong demand for memory chips for data storage and processors for smartphones, are fueling significant investments.”

Global fab equipment spending is expected to set an all-time high of more than US$46 billion this year, according to SEMI’s World Fab Forecast report released earlier this year.

The figure is to rise to about US$50 billion next year, a new record, the report said.

China is to be the third-largest spender this year, with 14 new fabs under construction, SEMI forecast.

As China is expected to need equipment for 49 fabs next year, the country’s annual semiconductor equipment spending is forecast to grow by about 55 percent from US$6.7 billion to US$10 billion this year, SEMI said, adding that the expected spending growth would increase China’s ranking another notch to No. 2 next year.