Staff writer with CNA

BANKING

Samsung Pay launched

Five domestic and two foreign banks, including Cathay United Bank (國泰世華) and Standard Chartered PLC, yesterday launched Samsung Pay, Samsung Electronics Co’s mobile payment and digital wallet service in Taiwan. The nation is the 16th to roll out Samsung Pay, the South Korean company said, adding that it has collaborated with more than 870 banks worldwide and has processed more than 240 million transactions globally. Samsung said it is aiming to expand its share of Taiwan’s mobile payment market by the collaboration with the seven banks. The banks have about 70 percent of the credit-card holders in the nation, regulatory data showed. About 99 percent of vendors and retailers can use the service, as it can be used with new near field communication point-of-sale terminals, as well as older terminals equipped with magnetic strip readers.

COMPUTERS

QCT to showcase Intel Xeon

Contract notebook manufacturer Quanta Computer Inc’s (廣達) cloud-computing subsidiary, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT, 雲達科技), is to showcase its full spectrum of hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, including software-defined data center and hyperscale solutions, during the annual Computex Taipei next week, QCT said in a statement yesterday. QCT said it is to introduce a series of servers powered by Intel Corp’s upcoming Xeon scalable processor, making QCT the world’s first cloud-computing firm to showcase Intel’s latest technologies.

AVIATION

Local firms eye Europe

The nation’s aviation industry is keen to develop business opportunities in Europe after attending a industry conference in the French city of Toulouse, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. At the conference on Monday, which was held at the site where Airbus aircraft are assembled, a group of Taiwanese aircraft component makers met with Airbus officials and their suppliers to discuss possible cooperation and buying opportunities, the ministry said. The suppliers included engine maker Rolls-Royce, aerostructure firm Stelia Aerospace, heavy equipment supplier Liebherr Group, and aerospace components manufacturing and repair services provider NORDAM Group, the ministry said.

BROKERAGES

Gordon Yeh suspended

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday imposed a six-month suspension on Concord Securities Co (康和證券) chairman Gordon Yeh (葉公亮) for violations of the Securities and Exchange Act (證交法) relating to convertible bonds issued by game developer XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技). The brokerage and Far Eastern International Bank (遠東銀行) last year arranged to sell XPEC convertible bond asset swaps to a number of company insiders, contravening internal control rules, the commission said.

PANEL MAKERS

AUO to showcase panels

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said it planned to showcase a series of mobile displays and technologies during the annual SID’s Display Week in Los Angeles from yesterday to tomorrow. The nation’s No. 2 LCD panel maker planned to display a complete portfolio of LTPS LCDs for notebook PCs, with 4K ultra-high resolution, ultra-narrow borders and low power consumption. AUO would also demonstrate world’s first 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch true circle AMOLED smartwatch displays and 5-inch foldable touch AMOLED for wearable or phablet applications, it said.