Agencies

JAPAN

Exports expand 7.5 percent

Exports last month expanded for a fifth consecutive month, with shipments to China surging as global demand continued to support the nation’s economic recovery. Exports rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance, while imports jumped 15.1 percent. The trade surplus was ￥481.7 billion (US$4.32 billion). Exports have driven five consecutive quarters of growth in the nation’s economy, the longest run in a decade. Imports have also picked up, notching the biggest gain in more than three years in March. The swell in trade indicates an increasingly healthy global economy. However, the outlook for global trade remains unclear after G7 finance chiefs agreed only on watered-down language about avoiding protectionism at their meeting the month in Italy.

CHEMICALS

Clariant to buy Huntsman

Clariant AG agreed to buy Huntsman Corp for about US$6.4 billion in an all-stock deal valuing the US company at about the same price, extending a record run in transactions in the global chemicals industry. Huntsman holders are to get 1.2196 shares in the new company, to be called HuntsmanClariant, for each share they own, with Clariant emerging with a 52 percent stake, the two companies said in a statement yesterday. The combination is expected to generate more than US$400 million in annual cost savings, leading to US$3.5 billion in value creation, they said.

AIRLINES

Peach to accept Bitcoin

Peach Aviation Ltd is to become the first Japanese carrier to accept bitcoin as payment for tickets as the discount airline aims to attract more tourists from other parts of Asia. The cryptocurrency can be used to book seats starting by the end of the year, Peach said yesterday in a statement, adding that a change last month in Japan’s law on fund settlements helped facilitate the move. The carrier also aims to increase tie-ups with local governments and regional companies to help spread usage of the currency, it said. Latvian airline airBaltic announced almost three years ago that it would start accepting payment using bitcoin. The electronic currency surged as much as 13 percent to a record US$2,187.78 yesterday, and is trading about 70 percent above the price of an ounce of gold, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

AVIATION

Panel to investigate Airbus

Airbus has appointed an independent panel, including two former ministers, to examine its anti-corruption practices after Britain and France launched fraud and bribery investigations into the sale of jetliners. Europe’s largest aerospace group yesterday said that the three advisers, who include former German minister of finance Theo Waigel and former French minister of European affairs Noelle Lenoir, are to report to Airbus chief executive officer Tom Enders and the board. Airbus is in the midst of an upheaval after acknowledging discrepancies in past applications for British financial support to sell passenger jets. The company’s self-disclosure of “misstatements and omissions” regarding the use of middlemen to help win contracts prompted Britain’s Serious Fraud Office to launch a bribery and fraud investigation last year. France opened a similar investigation in March and authorities in the two nations have said they will cooperate in the inquiries, the most far-reaching to target the 47-year-old company’s civil activities.