Europe challenging Tesla’s lead

Battery-making gigafactories are about to arrive in Europe, challenging a lead Tesla Inc is building at a plant in Nevada and opening the way for a quicker shift toward “green” power for both cars and utilities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was scheduled to break ground yesterday at a 500 million euro (US$543 million) plant to assemble lithium-ion energy-storage units for Daimler AG, which produces Mercedes-Benz and Maybach luxury cars.

The facility 130km south of Berlin highlights a push by both major automakers and power companies into energy storage.

The technology is crucial to drive the next generation of “green” vehicles and to hold electricity from wind and solar farms for when it is needed most.

With two dominant industries moving in the same direction, the cost of batteries is likely to plunge quickly, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) said.

“As battery costs fall and their energy density increases, we could see cheaper battery-electric cars than their fuel-burning equivalents by 2030,” said Nikolas Soulopoulos, an analyst with the London-based research arm of Bloomberg LP.

Global battery-making capacity is set to more than double by 2021, reaching 278 gigawatt-hours, up from about 103 gigawatt-hours now, BNEF said, adding that Europe’s market share is expected to almost double over that time from 2.5 percent.

Large-scale factories planned in Sweden, Hungary and Poland, as well as Daimler’s battery assembly plant in Germany, are expected to feed demand from automakers such as Volkswagen AG and Renault SA. That will cut the cost of lithium-ion packs by 43 percent and make electric cars a mainstream reality, the researcher estimates.

For the utilities, cheaper batteries reduce the cost of storage units that smooth the variable flows of electric power to the grid from renewables.

At Enel SpA, Italy’s biggest distributor, pairing a battery with a wind farm helped grid managers improve forecasts for electricity output by as much as 30 percent.

“Batteries are clearly a key enabler for renewables penetration,” Enel director of innovation and sustainability Riccardo Amoroso said.

“We have seen impressive results in our pilot industrial scale projects, especially in terms of increased programming and reduced intermittency,” he added.

Finland’s Fortum Oyj is similarly testing batteries for its gigawatt-sized plan for solar and wind projects, chief financial officer Markus Rauramo said.

Used since the early 1990s in consumer electronics such as computers and phones, lithium-ion batteries have made a leap into the transport and power industries, but because of their cost, their application on the grid and in cars is only now starting to spread.

The battery boom is to be most evident to consumers in electric vehicles, with most major automakers planning plug-in models by the middle of the next decade.

Currently, electronics makers in Asia control the battery business. South Korea’s LG Ltd and Samsung SDI Co are among the top vendors, according to BNEF, and Asia is expected to maintain its lead with an additional eight factories being constructed in China alone.

Automakers are moving quickly to secure battery capacity. Daimler’s factory would be the biggest yet in Europe, responding to Tesla’s US$5 billion gigafactory venture with Panasonic Corp.

At Daimler, batteries are to feed its cars and a venture Mercedes-Benz entered with rooftop-solar installer Vivint Solar Inc to produce home energy storage systems.