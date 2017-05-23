Staff writer, with AFP

PANEL MAKERS

GIS dividend approved

GIS Holding Ltd (業成), a touchpanel supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday said its shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$4 per common share. That represented 1.83 percent cash dividend based on the company’s closing price of NT$219 yesterday. The payout ratio was about 43 percent as the company made earnings per share of NT$9.39 last year. GIS, a touchpanel manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said it has invested in a production line to make OLED modules and it expects to ramp up production next year. Separately, GIS directors yesterday elected Chou Hsien-ying (周賢穎) as the firm’s new chairman, replacing Chuang Hong-jen (莊宏仁). Shipments of notebook computer modules are set to jump 10-fold this year from last year, while revenue is set to grow quarter-on-quarter, Chou said.

COMPUTERS

Notebook shipments rise

Global notebook shipments surged 6.1 percent year-on-year to 37.81 million units last quarter, bucking declining demand in the PC industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based market researcher attributed the growth to major deals for commercial notebook contracts and the releases of new models. TrendForce said unfulfilled demand from the prior quarter also lent support to the notebook shipments last quarter. TrendForce forecast that year-on-year growth momentum would extend into this quarter, with an estimate of a year-on-year increase of between 1 percent and 3 percent, mainly due to commercial notebook contracts.

COMMUNICATIONS

Senao income disappoints

Senao Networks Inc (神準), which develops integrated connectivity, data networking and wireless voice communication products, yesterday reported that its net income dipped 33.76 percent year-on-year last quarter to NT$104 million (US$3.46 million), as a stronger New Taiwan dollar and increased competition from China eroded earnings. Sales rose 2.7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.74 billion. Earnings per share were NT$1.95, down from NT$3.21 the previous year, the company said. Industrial computing and networking products would be the company’s primary sales drivers this year, Senao said, adding that it has been clearing old inventory ahead of a wave new product launches in July.

FUND MANAGERS

Offshore fund sales increase

Offshore fund sales hit NT$3.17 trillion last month, up for the fifth consecutive month and a new 17-month high, as balanced funds gained popularity among local investors, JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (摩根資產管理) said. The scale of offshore balanced funds amounted to NT$348.4 billion last month, the highest level in the history of survey, thanks to an increase of NT$8.99 billion, or 2.65 percent, from the previous month, the US fund house said. Cumulatively, balanced funds have increased 9.36 percent this year.

AVIATION

Hainan Airlines to buy jets

Hainan Airlines (海南航空), which has poured billions of dollars into overseas acquisitions, yesterday announced plans to buy 19 Boeing aircraft for US$4.2 billion to help meet skyrocketing travel demand in China. The company said in a statement to Shanghai Stock Exchange that it would buy 13 Boeing 787-9 passenger jets and six 737-8s, citing the continued “rapid growth” in China’s travel market as incomes rise.