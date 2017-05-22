Messaging app eyes new industries

AFP, NEW YORK

Having won over Wall Street and Silicon Valley with a low-cost messaging platform that aims to remake the way traders communicate, Symphony Communications Services LLC creator David Gurle has set his sights on new industries.

Barely three years old, Symphony quickly caught on in the world of high finance and counts Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG, Societe Generale SA and Google among its investors.

BNP Paribas SA joined in, helping bring Symphony’s estimated value to nearly US$1 billion.

Created in 2012 and officially launched two years later in Palo Alto, California, the system allows users to send private messages, confidentially exchange research and trading strategies, and place orders — all in real-time.

Some have even portrayed the technology as a threat to the Bloomberg LP terminal’s dominance in trading rooms, although others said that is premature.

“I’d been dreaming about this tool since my childhood,” Gurle, 50, said in a video interview conducted over Symphony.

He said he developed the idea after working for France Telecom SA, Microsoft Corp and Skype Ltd, and chose to “disrupt” the financial world because it could open doors to other enticing industries.

“If for example a banker is advising Airbus in a bond issue to finance its next investment, they will work with legal, government and auditing services,” with each communicating on the same platform, Gurle said.

He said he hopes to diversify Symphony beginning next year, moving into sectors such as insurance, health, defense and aviation, building a secured network for businesses.

A son of French and British diplomats, Gurle began his career in France, but in January settled in Singapore to expand Symphony in Asia.

While Symphony is not really a head-to-head competitor with Bloomberg, it is gaining ground on the dominant player on Wall Street.

Bloomberg, which has existed since 1983, offers a vast panoply of services, including research, analysis, trading, data and news, in addition to messaging, at an average annual cost of US$22,000 per terminal.

While Bloomberg is a closed ecosystem, Symphony by contrast integrates outside services — and with annual subscriptions at just US$180.

This flexibility allowed it to rack up 200,000 users in barely two years, and it is on track to reach 300,000 by the end of this year.

There are 325,000 Bloomberg terminal users.

However, Spencer Mindlin of the business research firm Aite Group said that “Bloomberg has been the incumbent for a very, very long time.”

“There still is a long way to go” for any competitor, he said.

Bloomberg is still the favored channel between clients and traders, according to one Wall Street broker who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that his firm prohibited traders from using Symphony for outside communications.

Even so, most major banks are using Symphony for internal communications and for employees with administrative and marketing roles, Mindlin said.

Goldman Sachs has replaced its various internal messaging platforms with Symphony, according to a spokeswoman.

With US$25 million in revenues last year, Symphony’s goal is for a positive cash flow by next year.

Wayne Kurtzman, an analyst at the market intelligence group International Data Corp, said Symphony focused on a highly-regulated industry that stood to gain from collaboration.