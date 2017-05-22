Staff writer with CNA

CHIPMAKERS

DRAM chips sales up 13.4%

Global sales of DRAM chips grew 13.4 percent from a quarter earlier to US$14.13 billion last quarter, as a tight supply shortage boosted commodity DRAM prices by more than 30 percent and mobile DRAM prices by almost 10 percent, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said. Samsung Electronics Co took the top position after posting sales of US$6.32 billion in the quarter, followed by SK Hynix Inc’s US$4.05 billion in sales and Micron Technology Inc’s US$2.96 billion. TrendForce said that momentum is expected to continue and send product prices up another 10 percent this quarter.

LABOR

Furlough numbers down

The number of workers on unpaid leave in Taiwan in the first half of this month fell to a low of almost six years at a time when the nation’s economy is showing signs of improvement, the Ministry of Labor said on Tuesday. As of May 15, the number of workers who took unpaid leave fell from 184 at the end of last month to 102, the ministry said. The number of employers who implemented their unpaid leave programs also fell to a six-year low of four as of Tuesday, it said.

TRADE

‘Taiwan Desk’ in Dehli

The Ministry of Economic Affairs established a “Taiwan Desk” at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New Delhi on Thursday with a ceremony hosted by Representative to India James Tien (田中光) and Dushyant Thakor, deputy head of “Invest India” under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Nearly 90 Taiwanese firms have set up branches in India and Taiwan’s foreign direct investment in India reached US$177 million last year, the TECO said. Bilateral trade between reached US$5.01 billion last year, the office said.