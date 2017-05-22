Hasbro’s film juggernaut enters Mattel playground

AFP, NEW YORK

Spiderman, Thor and Princess Leia are ganging up on Barbie in a battle for the US’ increasingly tech-focused toy industry playground.

Hasbro Inc, long a distant second to Mattel Inc, maker of the iconic Barbie dolls, passed US$5 billion in annual revenues for the first time last year and topped its rival in first-quarter sales.

Hasbro’s surge is due in large part to snatching Walt Disney Co’s lucrative “Princess” and Frozen franchises from Mattel last year in a shift that was announced in 2014.

The company also amassed a large advantage in toys connected to upcoming movie releases including the latest installments in the blockbuster Transformers, Thor and Spiderman series.

The movie juggernaut culminates in December last year with The Last Jedi, part of the iconic Star Wars series, a reliable cash cow, not only because of its cross-generational appeal, but because it features prominent male and female characters.

“They just have blockbuster after blockbuster,” Keith Snyder, an equity analyst at CFRA, said about Hasbro.

He said that smartphones and other technology allow toymakers to monetize the franchises far beyond the limits of old-fashioned action figures.

“They’re playing with the Star Wars figures, watching the Star Wars movie, seeing the Clone Wars cartoon and then playing Star Wars on their mobile phone,” Snyder said. “Keeping them tied into Star Wars drives more sales.”

Mattel’s movie-linked offerings, which include Cars 3 and Wonder Woman, are fewer and less lucrative, analysts say.

Hasbro, whose best-known brands include “Play-Doh” and “My Little Pony,” also is introducing more toys that incorporate newer gadgetry, such as a Nerf blaster drone that carries a camera and lets kids monitor movements on a screen and fire darts from remote locations.

Another new toy is the “Furreal” a ready-to-assemble puppy robot that permits children to select fur color and bark sound among other commands through a downloaded app. The toy also incorporates coding programs, another selling-point in today’s high-tech market.

“Tech-oriented toys and unplugging are not mutually exclusive,” Hasbro president John Frascotti said in response to written questions. “Our mission is to deliver the world’s best play experiences, and that often involves both technology and untethered creative play.”

Mattel also has boosted its emphasis on technology, partnering with the ABC broadcast network on a reality competition series in which innovators pitch ideas to a panel of children judges.

The company also introduced digital elements to its best known franchises, which include the Thomas and Friends choo choos and “Barbie,” now available in about two dozen multi-cultural versions.

Barbie, which had been in a slump a few years back, notched a 7 percent rise in sales last year to nearly US$1 billion, in a year that included its introduction of three new body types, “petite,” “curvy” and “tall.”

Mattel signaled an even greater focus on technology in January when it named Google Americas president Margaret Georgiadis as its new chief executive. The appointment raised expectations that Mattel will introduce more toys that traverse the virtual and real worlds, perhaps by including a free “Webisode” or another downloaded item with purchase.

“Analog toys don’t have the same staying power as they once did,” Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz said.