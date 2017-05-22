Home / Business
Mon, May 22, 2017 - Page 16　

CPC raises diesel, gasoline prices on rising global crude

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.5 and NT$0.6 per liter respectively, effective today.

Prices would be NT$21.5 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.9 for 92-octane unleaded, NT$25.4 for 95 unleaded and NT$27.4 for 98 unleaded, the company said.

The prices reflect a rise in international crude oil prices this week after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday to extend oil output cuts for another nine months.

A sixth weekly decline in US oil inventories also pushed crude prices higher, CPC said.

The company calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula made up of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

CPC calculated the average price based on the formula at US$51.28 per barrel, leading to the price hike.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday announced similar price increases for this week.

