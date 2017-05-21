Agencies

EUROPE

Germany wants ECB chair

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble want to install a German at the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) when ECB President Mario Draghi’s term expires in two-and-a-half years, according to Der Spiegel magazine. Merkel and Schaeuble are set to push for Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to become the fourth guardian of the euro, saying it is finally Germany’s turn after the Netherlands, France and Italy, Der Spiegel reported, without saying where it got the information. Weidmann is willing to accept the post if it were to be offered to him, according to the pre-release of an article published on Friday.

TRADE

US, Japan to fight barriers

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko yesterday expressed an interest in strengthening bilateral trade and fighting trade barriers, a statement from the US trade representative said after a meeting. The statement said they had a cordial first meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of trade ministers from APEC countries in Hanoi, Vietnam. It said they “agreed to promote mutually beneficial trade, fight trade barriers and trade-distorting measures, foster economic growth and help establish high standards.”

TELECOMS

AT&T workers walk out

The Communications Workers of America union said that up to 40,000 AT&T Inc workers have started walking off the job over contract fights with the telephone company. They are to return to work on Monday. That includes 21,000 workers on the wireless side of the company. Wireless workers want wage increases that cover higher healthcare costs, better scheduling and promises from the company to not cut jobs. About 17,000 other potential protesters come from AT&T’s home telephone, Internet and cable division in California, Nevada and Connecticut.

BANKING

Former bank executive fined

Barclays PLC’s former head of global foreign-exchange trading was fined US$1.2 million and banned from the banking industry for his involvement in rigging currency rates, the US Federal Reserve said on Friday. The Fed said it imposed the penalties after Christopher Ashton failed to respond to the central bank’s June last year allegations that he participated in online chatrooms used to manipulate foreign-exchange prices, according to a statement.

INDONESIA

S&P upgrades credit rating

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Friday raised the country’s sovereign credit rating to investment grade in a move likely to attract more investment to Southeast Asia’s top economy. The agency lifted the country’s long-term sovereign credit rating from “BB+,” or junk status, to “BBB-,” an investment grade, saying the move reflected efforts to stabilize the country’s public finances. “We believe the government’s increased focus on realistic budgeting has reduced the likelihood that a shortfall in future revenue would widen the general government deficit significantly,” S&P said in a statement.