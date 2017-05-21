Oil climbs above US$50 as OPEC seen prolonging curbs in Vienna next week

Bloomberg

Oil on Friday rose back above US$50 per barrel to a one-month high on growing confidence that OPEC will maintain its efforts to diminish a global glut.

Futures advanced 2 percent in New York, capping the biggest weekly gain since March.

OPEC and its allies will probably prolong their agreement at least until the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts this week.

Oil was also boosted by a weakening US dollar posting its steepest weekly slide since April last year, boosting the appeal of commodities as a store of value.

OPEC and its partners are to meet on Thursday in Vienna to decide whether to prolong their supply cuts past next month.

Several members have voiced support for the proposal to extend curbs after Russia and Saudi Arabia said global inventories have not yet fallen to targeted levels.

Meanwhile, production in the US has been increasing, threatening to derail the group’s goal.

“The focus is intensifying on what OPEC will do next,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on energy, said by telephone. “The prospect of longer cuts and a larger size are like a shiny object dangling in the sea.”

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for next month delivery on Friday rose US$0.98 to US$50.33 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It is the highest close since April 19. Prices increased 5.2 percent this week.

Brent for July settlement on Friday climbed US$1.10, or 2.1 percent, to US$53.61 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices rose 5.4 percent this week. The global benchmark crude closed at a US$2.94 premium to July WTI.

The Bloomberg Dollar Index dropped as much as 0.7 percent to the lowest level since November last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed as much as 1.6 percent to the highest in a month.

“Oil is priced in the [US] dollar, so a weaker dollar is a price cut to consumers around the world,” Bill O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment Management in St Louis, which oversees US$3.4 billion, said by telephone. “It looks like the dollar has a lot lower to go. This will continue to be supportive for oil, a lot more than anything OPEC accomplishes next week.”

Most members support a proposal by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend supply cuts for nine months, Algerian Minister of Energy Noureddine Boutarfa said on Thursday.

Algeria, which was instrumental in crafting OPEC’s historic output deal last year, has cut production by 55,000 barrels per day, according to Boutarfa, who sees field maintenance this month and next trimming its output by a further 15 percent.

OPEC’s Economic Commission Board, a panel of representatives from member countries, is considering the implications of various scenarios including extended production cuts, deeper supply reductions and the expiration of the curbs next month, according to a delegate familiar with the matter.

“OPEC ministers likely will continue to talk oil higher, there is more chatter on the discussion and that means there will be more volatility in prices,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich. “We still expect prices to move to US$60 over the coming months because the oil market will be in a deficit as supply growth will lag demand growth.”

Oil market news:

‧ Spring started with US drivers consuming a record amount of gasoline, the American Petroleum Institute said on Thursday, a positive sign for oil markets counting on US demand to help ease a supply glut.