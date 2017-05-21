From Yukon to Patagonia, gold explorers stir

Bloomberg

From Canada’s Yukon Territory to southern Patagonia in Chile, outbreaks of gold-rush fever are popping up as bullion markets stage a tentative recovery.

The number of holes drilled at gold deposits has been rising steadily for more than a year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While early-stage exploration budgets have not kept pace with spending at existing mines, prospecting hot spots are starting to pop up in traditional destinations Canada, Australia and Latin America.

In some parts of Argentina, exploration has jumped about 50 percent, mainly for lithium, but also for gold in provinces such as Santa Cruz, according to state-controlled energy company YPF SA.

Chile’s government also sees a pickup this year with prospectors focusing on both copper and gold.

Colombia is also attracting more attention.

Gold futures on Friday settled 0.1 percent higher at US$1,253.60 an ounce, pushing the weekly gain to 2.1 percent, the most since April 14.

Drilling successes are adding to the interest.

Aurion Resources Ltd shares have more than tripled since Feb. 1, when it announced a discovery in northern Finland, while SolGold PLC has risen 12-fold in the past year as it drilled out a copper and gold find in Ecuador.

This week’s US$431 million deal between Eldorado Gold Corp and Integra Gold Corp is the latest acquisition driven by a need to secure new ounces.

“We need more exploration in the industry; it’s been such a long downturn,” S&P Global Market Intelligence head of mining studies Mark Ferguson said in a telephone interview from Halifax, Nova Scotia. “A lot of producers are going to start facing medium-term shortfalls in their pipeline if they’re not replacing the reserves that they’re actively mining.”

Producers cut project spending as prices retreated from a 2011 peak, focusing instead on reducing debt and tapping the richest pockets of gold in their mines for the lowest possible costs.

As prices fell toward US$1,000 an ounce in 2015, the World Gold Council warned that the industry was nearing “peak gold,” after which output would begin to fall for the first time since 2008.

Ferguson believes output still has room to creep higher this year and next, but says it is inevitable that by 2019, the legacy of years of reduced exploration and capital spending will be falling global supply.

Still, he expects producers will continue to tread cautiously while addressing shrinking production pipelines, with exploration budgets only marginally higher this year, at best.

The spike in global gold drilling activity was helped by last year’s surge in prices above US$1,300.

However, with this year’s average closer to US$1,234, the industry has yet to see a sustained surge in exploration financing.

“We have a good month in financing and then we have just an OK month,” Ferguson said. “In my mind there are a lot of questions in terms of how sustainable the investment is and how that’s going to translate into budgets.”

With competition for exploration dollars still stiff, countries with weak exchange rates have an advantage.