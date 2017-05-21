European stocks rebound after three-day slump

Bloomberg

European stocks rose on Friday as investors assessed the extent of recent declines that dragged equities to a two-week low.

The STOXX Europe 600 added 0.6 percent at the close, trimming a weekly decline to 1 percent, the biggest five-day loss since November last year.

The benchmark tumbled 1.7 percent in the previous three sessions as US President Donald Trump faced controversies surrounding Russia, heightening political risk sentiment.

STOXX 600 utilities outperformed most industry groups on Friday, extending their weekly advance to 1.1 percent.

Automakers, among the worst performers in the previous three sessions, were among the best performers on Friday.

Equities are stabilizing following a rebound in US stocks on Thursday, after former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to investigate Russian efforts to influence last year’s US presidential election, as well as possible collusion by Trump campaign associates.

Dufry AG rallied 4.9 percent after a regulatory filing showed Richemont acquired a 5 percent stake in the travel retailer.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC on Friday lowered its full-year revenue forecast to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the US, sending its shares down to a three-year low.

Earlier this month, the drugmaker said US regulators decided not to approve its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s blockbuster lung drug Advair, citing “major” issues with the application.

Hikma shares fell as much 7.5 percent to ￡15.73, the lowest since May 2014.

They were top percentage losers on the FTSE 100 bluechip index and the pan-European STOXX 600.

The company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of US$2 billion to US$2.1 billion at constant currency, down from its earlier forecast of US$2.2 billion.

Hikma lowered its yearly revenue forecast for its generics business to US$670 million, down from its earlier forecast of US$800 million.

Additional reporting by Reuters