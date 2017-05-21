By Sandy Cohen / AFP, LOS ANGELES

Shirley Temple did it barefoot. Mel Brooks wore an extra finger. Whoopi Goldberg buried her dreadlocks. Steve McQueen and actress wife, Ali MacGraw, did it facing the wrong way.

An old aphorism says that to visit Los Angeles and not see the iconic hand and foot prints of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the imposing courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theatre is like going to the Middle Kingdom and not walking the Great Wall.

On Thursday, the world’s most famous picture house celebrated 90 years at the epicenter of the movie business, the venue of many of Tinseltown’s most glamorous showbiz moments through 16 presidents, a world war and three huge earthquakes.

The night before, veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott became the 304th star to sink his hands and feet into the cement squares in the theater’s forecourt — maintaining a tradition celebrated by Hollywood’s finest, from Mary Pickford through John Wayne and Sophia Loren to Jack Nicholson and Brad Pitt.

“It’s a real honor to get placed out in the forecourt and when you look at the people we have out there, going back now nine decades, it’s incredible,” TCL Chinese Theatre resident historian Levi Tinker said. “You have some of the biggest, brightest, most iconic names in Hollywood history.”

It all started when movie theater impresario Sid Grauman, one of Hollywood’s best known showmen, leased the former home of matinee idol Francis X. Bushman and opened the Chinese on May 18, 1927, after raising US$2 million.

Silent screen star Norma Talmadge clumsily stepped into wet cement on the construction site, witnessed by Grauman who — spying an opportunity — shrugged off her embarrassed apologies and said he would use the footprint to promote the opening.

Stars have since seen the ceremonies as a career highlight, often going to a great lengths to ensure their square stands out from the crowd.

Shirley Temple, the youngest honoree in 1935 at just six years old, appeared barefoot, quickly deciding it was a good way to distract the press from the fact that one of her baby teeth had just fallen out.

Marilyn Monroe wanted to dot her ‘i’ with a diamond before being persuaded that the precious stone would probably be stolen. She sunk an earring into her square instead and the exposed half was stolen anyway.

More recently, Mel Brooks concealed until the last minute that one of his hands had a fake sixth finger.

“You think after all this time there would be hardly any room, but there’s enough space out there to go on for a number of years still,” Tinker said, although he added that some big names were missing.

Audrey Hepburn was among the few to decline, while James Dean was readying to lay his prints in the presence of Giant costars Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor when he was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

Older than the Oscars or the Walk of Fame, the Chinese was Grauman’s third Los Angeles cinema after the lavish Egyptian a few blocks away and the downtown Million Dollar Theatre.

“He wanted to outdo what he had done in those other theaters, and he had gone all throughout Europe and Asia looking at different architecture styles, and he was very impressed with Chinese. He had a number of artifacts and antiques brought over,” Tinker said.

The entrepreneur imported temple bells, pagodas and other pieces, while Chinese poet and filmmaker Moon Quon supervised artisans from his homeland as they created the many artworks that still decorate the auditorium.