US, China accelerate beef trade talks

Reuters, CHICAGO

Talks on restarting US beef exports to China are moving fast and final details should be in place by early next month, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday, allowing US farmers to vie for business that has been lost by rival Brazil.

As part of a trade deal, US ranchers are set to halt the use of growth-promoting drugs to raise cattle destined for export to China and to log the animals’ movements, according to the USDA.

The two sides are negotiating to meet a deadline, set under a broader trade deal last week, for shipments to begin by the middle of July.

Finalizing technical details early next month should mean beef companies, such as Tyson Foods Inc and Cargill Inc, can sign contracts with Chinese buyers to meet the deadline, the USDA said.

China banned US beef in 2003 after a US scare over mad cow disease. Previous attempts by Washington to reopen the world’s fastest-growing beef market have fizzled out.

However, now, the quick progress of the latest talks is raising the hopes of US farmers.

“Both sides feel the urgency to get it done by the deadline,” said Joe Schuele, spokesman for the US Meat Export Federation, which represents Tyson, Cargill and other meat companies.

The timing of the new deal allows US producers to benefit as Brazil, the world’s top beef exporter, is struggling with scandals and rival shipper Australia is suffering from a drought that is hurting production, analysts said.

China accounted for nearly one-third of the Brazilian meatpacking industry’s US$13.9 billion in exports last year.

However, in March, Beijing briefly banned Brazilian imports after Brazilian police accused inspectors of taking bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meat.

JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, was involved in the investigation and in separate allegations this week that Brazilian President Michel Temer conspired to obstruct justice with the company’s chairman.

The food-safety probe hit Brazil’s beef exports, which last month fell by 24.6 percent to US$378 million from March, according to Abiec, an industry group that represents meat processors accounting for about 90 percent of Brazil’s exports.

“This is a very opportune time for the US to step up,” said Derrell Peel, an agricultural economist at Oklahoma State University.

Chinese appetite for beef has climbed due to its expanding middle class.

In 2003, its imports totaled just US$15 million, or 12,000 tonnes, including US$10 million from the US, according to the USDA.

Brazilian exporters hope China’s trade deal with Washington will not inflict more pain on meat companies in the country because US exporters will be targeting different, higher-end customers, said Abrafrigo, an association representing Brazil’s small meatpackers.

To reopen US trade, Beijing has accepted a US proposal in principle that would require producers to document the locations where cattle raised for beef exported to China are born and slaughtered, the USDA said.

The system would be less onerous than tracking cattle throughout their entire lives, during which they can be kept at up to four different locations.

Peel, a livestock expert, estimated that US producers trace the movements of less than 20 percent of the nation’s cattle.

Under another rule, US beef exported to China must be raised without using a class of growth-enhancing drugs known as beta-agonists that includes Elanco’s Optaflexx, according to the USDA.