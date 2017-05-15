CPC to leave gasoline, diesel prices unchanged

Staff writer

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said that it would not adjust its gasoline and diesel prices this week, as global crude oil prices changed little last week.

CPC said its average crude oil costs dropped US$0.2 per barrel to US$48.86 last week from the previous week, as positive factors, including Saudi Arabia’s reduction of its oil supplies to Asian customers, were offset by negative factors, such as Libya’s steady resumption of production and still-weak market sentiment.

DEPRECIATION

After taking into account a depreciation of NT$0.107 in the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it would keep domestic fuel prices unchanged this week from last week based on its weighted pricing mechanism.

CPC is to keep its wholesale price of 92-octane unleaded gasoline at NT$23.4 per liter, the price of 95-octane unleaded gasoline is unchanged at NT$24.9 per liter, the price of 98-octane unleaded is to stay at NT$26.9 per liter and premium diesel is to remain at NT$20.9 per liter.

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it would not raise prices this week.

FORMOSA PRICES

Fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical stations are to remain at NT$23.4 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$24.8 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$26.9 per liter for 98-octane unleaded, and NT$20.6 per liter for super diesel, Formosa said.