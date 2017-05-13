Agencies

INTERNET

PChome’s income slumps

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s largest online shopping Web site operator, yesterday reported first-quarter net income of NT$207.93 million (US$6.88 million), down 28.68 percent from NT$291.52 million the previous year. Earnings per share were NT$1.85, compared with NT$2.47 in the same period the previous year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. While revenue in the first quarter rose to NT$7.07 billion from NT$6.92 billion the previous year, operating profit fell sharply to NT$255.7 million from NT$353.7 million, as the company increased marketing and research spending during the first quarter.

CHIPMAKERS

Lextar just in the black

Lextar Corp (隆達), which makes upstream LED chips and provides downstream packaging services, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$110,000 for the first quarter, from a net loss of NT$17.61 million the previous year, thanks to a product mix adjustment and an improved gross margin. The company said its gross profit increased to NT$437.16 million in the first quarter, from NT$284.14 million the previous year, while operating profit also rose to NT$76.6 million, from an operating loss of NT$48.17 million the previous year. Lextar said it booked a foreign-exchange loss of NT$50 million in the first quarter, but better cost controls and enhanced efficiency allowed it to raise gross margin to 13.92 percent from 8.38 percent the previous year.

IET’s net income slumps

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc (IET, 英特磊), a supplier of epitaxy-based compound semiconductor wafers, yesterday said its net income fell 25.89 percent year-on-year to NT$17.75 million in the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.49. Revenue for the first three months of this year decreased 16.04 percent from a year earlier to NT$194.31 million, while gross margin dropped 2.47 percentage points to 31.6 percent, the company said.

COMMUNICATIONS

Wistron NeWeb’s profit rises

Wistron NeWeb Corp (啟基), which specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced wireless communication devices, on Thursday posted a first-quarter net profit of NT$578.56 million, up 11.66 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$1.67. Gross margin was 15.02 percent, but the company’s revenue fell to NT$12.8 billion from NT$13.3 billion in the same period the previous year, as production and shipments of smart-home products were postponed to the second quarter. Wistron NeWeb can expect revenue and earnings to grow this quarter after it began a new smart-home project and increased shipments of higher-margin automotive connected modules, analysts said.

STOCK MARKET

Combined sales increase

The combined sales of companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange increased 0.68 percent last month from the previous year on a consolidated basis, driven mainly by firms in the steel, computer and shipping industries. Listed companies had a total of NT$2.15 trillion in revenue last month, up NT$14.4 billion from the previous year, the exchange said in a statement. Among them, 407 businesses’ revenue rose, while 429 firms reported declining sales, it said. The aggregate sales of the 836 companies listed on the bourse totaled NT$8.9 trillion in the first four months, up 4.53 percent from the previous year, the exchange said.