Staff writer, with CNA

COMPUTERS

Inventec revenue up 2.16%

Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday posted revenue of NT$34.66 billion (US$1.15 billion) for last month, a year-on-year expansion of 2.16 percent from the NT$33.93 billion recorded in the same period last year. The firm’s accumulative revenue rose 3.96 percent year-on-year to NT$134.42 billion in the first four months of this year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Inventec said its notebook segment, which accounted for more than 50 percent of its total revenue, shipped 1.3 million units last month. The company said it forecast total notebook shipments this quarter could increase by 5 percent from the previous quarter’s 4.25 million units.

HOME APPLIANCES

Tatung deal breaches rules

Financial Supervisory Commission Vice Chairman Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) yesterday confirmed that Chinese investors had purchased about NT$1 billion of Tatung Co (大同) shares in a breach of the rules governing cross-strait investments, amid an ongoing management feud and proxy battle. Cheng vowed to enforce a NT$600,000 fine against the Chinese investors involved and said that it must not be paid by SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd (永豐金證券亞洲), a Hong Kong-based brokerage subsidiary of SinoPac Financial Holding Co (永豐金控), which facilitated the purchases. He said that the commission would look into pushing for an amendment to raise the relatively light penalty while responding to lawmakers’ questions at the legislature in Taipei.

ELECTRONICS

Minister backs Hon Hai plan

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) yesterday expressed support for a plan by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, to invest in the US. In an interview with Yahoo TV, Chen said because Hon Hai mainly focuses on assembly, it needs to be close to its customers and markets. He said it would be beneficial if the nation’s component-based industries set up operations around the world, because that would enable them to seize a share of other markets. In particular, he said, Taiwanese companies should establish operations in India. Once they gain a foothold there, Taiwan-made components could create more value elsewhere, he added. Hon Hai released a statement on April 29 confirming it was in talks with the US government over possible investments in the US after chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) was filmed visiting the White House.

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek revenue slumps

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which supplies handset chips primarily to Chinese smartphone makers, yesterday posted a 22.91 percent year-on-year decline in revenue for last quarter of NT$17.75 billion, down from NT$23.02 billion in April last year. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 14.75 percent from March’s NT$20.82 billion. MediaTek forecast that its revenue would be flat or grow 8 percent this quarter as demand from smartphone makers recovers. Memorychip makers Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and Marconix International Co (旺宏電子) reported that revenue last quarter grew 45.11 percent and 17.5 percent year-on-year to NT$4.32 billion and NT$2.05 billion respectively, as tight supply boosted chip prices. Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子), another memorychip maker, reported a 3.28 percent annual growth in revenue for last quarter at NT$3.64 billion.