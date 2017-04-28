Staff writer, with CNA

ECONOMY

National net worth rises

Average net worth per household was NT$11.23 million (US$372,397) at the end of 2015, the highest in five years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) reported yesterday. The figure represented an increase of NT$310,000 from 2014 and was mainly due to increases in property value and financial assets, the DGBAS said. In 2015, gross national wealth rose 4.99 percent annually to NT$244.11 trillion, with increases of NT$6.83 trillion in property values and NT$4.5 trillion in financial assets, the DGBAS said. Meanwhile, the average financial liability per household was NT$1.7 million, an increase of NT$20,000, or 1.32 percent, from the previous year, the DGBAS said.

UTILITIES

Water restrictions to ease

Phase one water rationing measures in areas supplied by the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) are likely to be lifted at an emergency response meeting on nationwide water supply today after rainfall in the nation’s north, Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) said yesterday. With the Central Weather Bureau predicting more rain in the next few days, Lee said southern Taiwan might maintain phase one rationing instead of implementing stricter phase two rationing.

BANKING

Pre-tax earnings fall

Pre-tax earnings by domestic banks fell 10 percent annually to NT$79.29 billion in the first quarter due to lagging growth in lending, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. In particular, earnings by China-based branches in the period fell 34.4 percent to NT$770 million due to foreign-exchange losses, as well as increased allowances for doubtful accounts, the commission said. Non-performing loans among the nation’s 38 banks last month rose by NT$1 billion to NT$77.6 billion, translating to a non-performing loan ratio of 0.3 percent, up 0.01 percentage points from the previous month, it said. Total outstanding loans last month rose by NT$74.9 billion to NT$26.2 trillion, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

Faraday income increases

Faraday Technology Corp (智原), a fabless chip designing service and silicon patent provider, yesterday said net income last quarter increased sharply to NT$521 million, or NT$2.12 per share, from the previous quarter’s NT$31 million, or NT$0.12 per share, as the company booked a divestment gain of NT$575 million by selling its surveillance business to Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠), the nation’s biggest supplier of driver ICs for LCD panels. In the first quarter, Faraday reported an operating loss of NT$16 million, compared with an operating profit of NT$14 million the prior quarter, while sales were down 6.4 percent to NT$1.43 billion and gross margin increased 1.1 percentage points to 45.3 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Parade reports income rise

Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞), a leading video display and interface IC supplier, on Wednesday reported net income increased 10.75 percent annually to US$11.95 million in the first quarter, with earnings per share of US$0.16. Gross margin was within the company’s guidance at 40 percent in the first quarter, the company said. Parade said sales for this quarter would likely reach between US$79 million and US$86 million, compared with the previous quarter’s US$75.64 million, with contributions from standard-plus timing controllers, high-speed interfaces and source ICs.