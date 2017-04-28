Consumer index remains at similar level to March

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The consumer confidence index remained at a similar level this month as last month, as people turned slightly more optimistic about stock investment, but became uncertain about the domestic economy and household income, a survey by National Central University showed yesterday.

The consumer confidence index was 78.2 this month, virtually unchanged from 78.12 last month, the monthly survey found, as the TAIEX stayed above the 9,800-point mark, but failed to challenge the 10,000 threshold.

The sub-index on stock investment gained 0.6 points to 90.7, while the inflation gauge edged up 0.1 to 45.9, according to the survey.

“Consumer confidence could evolve in a similar fashion in the foreseeable future as hot money influx might continue to support local shares and the New Taiwan dollar,” Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, said by telephone.

Taiwanese listed companies pay higher dividends and their share prices are relatively stable compared with their peers in other emerging markets, Wu said.

However, local consumers remain cautious about spending, as concerns about pension reform might negatively affect their income, he said.

The sub-index on household income reported the biggest drop of 0.15 points to 76.75, while the sub-index on the economic outlook shed 0.05 points to 71.6, the survey showed.

The findings run counter to better-than-expected results in major economic barometers, such as exports and industrial production.

The sub-index on durable goods consumption was 84.25 this month, as most people hold a conservative attitude about real-estate prices, the survey said.

The reading on job-hunting ease remained unchanged at 100, indicating a stable job market, the survey said.

Values lower than 100 reflect pessimistic views, while scores above the neutral mark indicate optimism.