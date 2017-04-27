Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler’s profits double

German automaker Daimler AG said that net profit doubled in the first three months of the year, as sales were boosted by the new version of its Mercedes-Benz E-class sedan and its SUV lineup. The company raised its profit outlook for the year, with CEO Dieter Zetsche saying in a statement yesterday that earnings and sales would “significantly increase.” Net profit rose to 2.8 billion euros (US$3 billion) from 1.4 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose 11 percent to 38.77 billion euros. The company credits strong sales of the E-Class, which can come loaded with advanced driver-assistance features, and SUVs, which bring high per-vehicle profits. Earnings also increased by a one-time plus of 183 million euros after new investors joined the company’s HERE mapping venture with other automakers and by currency exchange-rate shifts.

RESTAURANTS

Pizza Hut going to Ethiopia

Pizza Hut is set to open three outlets in Ethiopia this year, becoming one of the first international restaurant chains to enter Africa’s second-most populous country. The shops are scheduled to begin serving in the capital, Addis Ababa, by November, franchisee Aschalew Belay said in an interview on Monday. Aschalew’s company, Belayab Foods and Franchise, will run the local outlets of the Yum! Brands Inc pizzeria and will have invested US$5.5 million in the operations by next year, said his partner, Michael Ghebru. Ethiopia is an attractive destination because of its cheap labor and electricity, said Ghebru, who will run the franchise and initially hold a 15 percent stake. There are “no major” food franchises in Addis Ababa, making competition “non-existent,” he said.

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai profit falls 21%

Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest automake, posted a 21 percent drop in first-quarter profits, hammered by the fallout from a diplomatic spat between Seoul and Beijing over a US missile defense system. Hyundai said in a statement yesterday that it posted 1.46 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) in net profits during the January-to-March period, its 13th consecutive quarter of profit downturn. “Partial suspensions at factories increased cost burdens, while bigger marketing fees were spent to overcome the global economic slowdown,” the company said. Hyundai recorded strong sales in emerging markets like Russia and Brazil, but “weak demand” by Chinese consumers resulted in a drop in overseas sales. Sales in China plunged 44 percent last month.

BANKING

Santander profit up 14.3%

Spanish banking giant Santander yesterday said that its profits jumped in the first quarter, as a strong performance in Brazil offset weakness in Britain caused by the slump in the pound. Santander said that net profit rose 14.3 percent to 1.87 billion euros in the period from January to March. The lender said that its net profit in Brazil jumped 77 percent to 634 million euros on the back of the rise in the value of the real and improved business in the region. Brazil, which accounts for just over a quarter of Santander’s total earnings, is this year expected to emerge from a recession. In Britain, where the bank generates about one-fifth of its earnings, net profit fell 8 percent to 416 million euros as a result of the fall in the pound since the country voted to leave the EU. Profit from its banking activity in Spain rose 17.9 percent, buoyed by higher fees and lower loan-loss provisions.