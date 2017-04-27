Staff reporters

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC names directors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that its board named joint CEOs Mark Liu (劉德音) and C.C. Wei (魏哲家) as board directors at a special meeting. The changes are the latest development in the company’s multi-year succession plan as chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) plans to yield his post, a TSMC report released earlier this week said. The appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval at a meeting on June 8, the company said.

LENSES

Largan announces dividend

Largan Precision Co (大立光), the nation’s leading camera lens manufacturer, is to distribute NT$8.51 billion (US$282 million) in cash dividends, or NT$63.5 per common share, after reporting earnings of NT$169.47 per share last year, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The planned distribution represents a payout ratio 37.41 percent, higher than last year’s 35.3 percent. Largan’s dividend distribution suggests a yield of 1.27 percent based on the company’s closing price of NT$5,000 in Taipei trading yesterday.

TRADE

TAITRA opens India Center

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday opened the India Center in Taipei, marking the council’s latest attempt to help small and medium-sized enterprises enter the Indian market. The opening is part of the government’s “new southbound policy,” TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told a news conference. Huang said the center provides consultancy and market research services, including help with Indian regulations.