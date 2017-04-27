Bears have Hong Kong dollar in sights

Bloomberg

For a pegged currency, Hong Kong’s dollar is once again posting some outsized moves.

The currency, which has been linked to the greenback since 1983, is falling at the fastest pace in 14 months as a widening interest-rate gap with the US reduces the lure of the territory’s assets.

Local banks, awash with capital and competing for red-hot mortgage demand, are in no rush to follow the US Federal Reserve and charge more for loans.

That means further weakness ahead for the Hong Kong dollar, according to Mizuho Bank Ltd and Standard Chartered PLC.

“We are bearish on the Hong Kong dollar,” Mizuho Bank foreign-exchange strategist Ken Cheung (張建泰) said.

“The interest-rate differential between the currency and the greenback will persist and investors will want to chase the higher-yielding greenback,” he said.

While the Hong Kong dollar is still far from the lower end of its trading band of HK$7.85 against the greenback, its decline is drawing attention in a world where currency pegs are becoming rarer. The Hong Kong dollar has fallen 0.3 percent this year and touched HK$7.7849 on Tuesday, its weakest level since February last year, when the last selloff was subsiding amid jitters about both mainland China’s economy and the end of an era of ultra-low borrowing costs.

“The Hong Kong dollar typically doesn’t move much, but everyone pays attention when it does,” said Eddie Cheung (張敬勤), a Hong Kong-based foreign-exchange strategist at Standard Chartered.

The premium of the one-month US interbank rate, known as LIBOR, over Hong Kong’s HIBOR widened to 60 basis points on Tuesday, the most since December 2008. The Hong Kong dollar’s funding cost has declined 36 basis points this year as the greenback’s climbed 22 basis points.

Investors are borrowing the currency in the money market and dumping it in the spot and forwards foreign-exchange market for the greenback to take advantage of the swelling rate gap, Ken Cheung said.

Eddie Cheung said the currency will continue to decline to test HK$7.82, because possible future rate hikes in the US will support LIBOR, while liquidity in Hong Kong is likely to stay ample.

Ken Cheung said he sees the local dollar weakening to as low as HK$7.79.

The Hong Kong dollar was linked to the greenback more than three decades ago when negotiations between the UK and Beijing over the territory’s return to Chinese rule spurred an exodus of capital and policymakers in 2005 committed to limiting moves to the range HK$7.75 to HK$7.85. The currency was trading down 0.04 percent at HK$7.7823 yesterday afternoon.

It is expected that the Hong Kong dollar will weaken under the linked exchange rate system when the US dollar interest rate rises above the local rate, a Hong Kong Monetary Authority spokesperson wrote in an e-mail.

The authority will ensure the stability of the exchange rate in accordance with the currency board system, the spokesperson said.

The gap between the Hong Kong and US dollar rates has gone a bit too far, Societe Generale SA strategists Frances Cheung (張淑嫻) and Amit Agrawal wrote in a note yesterday.

There are no signs of capital outflows, they said.