Agencies

TECHNOLOGY

Philips to meet targets

Royal Philips NV said a strong order book and resilient performance in markets including China and India would allow the Dutch healthcare equipment provider meet sales targets, even as uncertainty surrounding US policy led hospitals there to delay spending. The company reiterated a full-year revenue growth target of between 4 and 6 percent for its health technology businesses, which excludes the Philips Lighting NV unit that was spun off last year. This year’s first-quarter sales on the same basis rose 3 percent, meaning the Amsterdam-based company needs “to do more” in the second half, chief executive officer Frans van Houten said. “We saw a strong order intake growth in China, India and Europe. That compensates then for the somewhat slower US market,” he said on a call with journalists yesterday, when the firm posted a seven-fold leap in first-quarter profits after spinning off its lighting business. Net profit soared to 259 million euros (US$281 million) in the first three months of this year, compared with 37 million euros in the same period last year.

LOGISTICS

DHL to invest in India

Deutsche Post DHL Group is to invest 250 million euros in India by 2020 to expand its logistics business and tap demand as the nation introduces a national sales tax that is set to boost movement of freight. The goods and services tax will help create bigger distribution centers, Deutsche Post AG chief executive officer Frank Appel said in an interview in Mumbai on Friday. Until now, Indian companies were setting up warehouses in all states to avoid tax burden while the new tax reform might realign the needs of local companies toward larger and fewer mother warehouses, he said.

SMARTPHONES

Galaxy S8 gets color update

Samsung Electronics Co will this week offer an unusually early software update for its newly released Galaxy S8 smartphone, it said yesterday after some users complained of red-tinted screens. The Galaxy S8 started over-the-counter sales in the US and its home market, but South Korean users who pre-ordered the smartphones complained their screens displayed an unusually reddish hue. Online images of their smartphones went viral on social media, but Samsung denied a hardware flaw and maintained that users could manually adjust the color range according to their preferences. Samsung yesterday said that a software update would fix the problem by allowing them to readjust colors over a wider range than at present.

REAL ESTATE

London house prices decline

London house prices this month posted their largest annual drop in almost eight years as buyers shunned the capital’s central areas. The average asking price in the city fell 1.5 percent to ￡636,777 (US$813,000) this month from a year earlier, the largest annual decline since May 2009, property Web site Rightmove PLC said yesterday. On the month, London asking prices decreased 2 percent. London’s housing market has underperformed the rest of the UK since the start of last year after demand was hit by unaffordable valuations, the Brexit vote and tax increases on investors. More expensive homes are suffering the most as London’s inner areas posted a 4.2 percent annual decline, while prices in its cheaper outer suburbs were up 1.7 percent.