Noodle producer being sought in Singapore: TTL

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp (TTL, 台灣菸酒公司) yesterday said that it is seeking a contract manufacturer to produce its popular instant noodles in Singapore.

TTL chairman Wu Jung-hui (吳容輝) said the company is in talks to sign a production contract in Singapore to make its instant noodle products, including its Hua-Tiau Chiew chicken noodles and sesame oil chicken noodles.

Wu said that since its Hua-Tiau Chiew chicken noodles have drawn attention in Singapore, TTL aims to take advantage of the interest to explore the market by producing the noodles in the city-state.

For Wu, the strategy could become “instant noodle diplomacy” for the nation’s “new southbound policy” that aims to forge closer business ties with Southeast Asian nations, Australia, New Zealand and India, and reduce economic dependence on China.

Hua-Tiau Chiew, which is only produced by TTL in Taiwan, has broth made primarily with 15-year-old liquor made from fermented rice and is among the top five instant noodles in Taiwan, the company said.

While it has not exported any Hua-Tiau Chiew chicken noodles or sesame oil chicken noodles to Singapore, at a food exhibition held in the city-state Singaporean traders were thrilled by the noodles’ aroma, particularly Hua-Tiau Chiew chicken noodles.

Traders asked for information about the noodles, expressing an interest in serving as sales agents for the products.

Wu said that TTL in June is to send a delegation to Singapore to carry out a market survey before finalizing a contract with a manufacturer of instant noodles.

He said that the company expects to sell the instant noodles produced in Singapore to Malaysia, Australia and the Maldives, adding that if efforts to enter the Southeast Asian market proceed smoothly, it is likely to set up a representative office and even a factory in Singapore to help “instant noodle diplomacy” take root.