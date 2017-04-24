Australia sees boom for iron ore in Trump’s plans

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s plan to upgrade the nation’s roads, ports and bridges will drive demand for steel and support iron ore prices, Australian Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann said.

“The US and the Trump administration has put out a very ambitious infrastructure investment program” and the steel will have to come from somewhere, Cormann said in an interview in Washington. “So global demand for steel, we believe, will continue to require significant exports of Australian iron ore.”

The price of iron ore has slumped almost 30 percent since Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) last month signaled plans to cut his nation’s steel capacity.

The world’s No. 2 economy is Australia’s biggest trading partner and iron ore exports account for more than 3 percent of Australia’s GDP.

Iron ore has had a volatile 18 months. It slumped to a low of just over US$38 in December 2015 then steadily rebounded until it reached a peak of just under US$95 in February this year before retreating back to about US$65.

Cormann played down fears that Trump would upend the global economy by unleashing a wave of punishing tariffs or erecting other barriers in an effort to shrink the nation’s trade deficit.

“It’s early days in terms of the US administration,” he said. “Freer, more open trade helps to lift living standards. It helps domestic business to get access to markets around the world and it helps consumers get access to competitively priced, higher-quality products.”

Global finance ministers and central bank governors gathered in Washington last week for the IMF’s spring meetings where the mood was upbeat.

“Across the world the global economic outlook is improving,” Cormann said. “We hope that this is the beginning of a new growth cycle.”

For the domestic economy, Cormann played down fears that the nation’s two biggest cities are experiencing a property bubble. Strong demand is driving house price gains and the government is working on measures to boost supply, Cormann said.

“We are considering a range of options on how we can appropriately provide incentives and working with the states to provide the appropriate avenues to increase supply,” he said.