Wal-Mart wants suppliers to reduce greenhouse gases

Bloomberg

Wal-Mart Stores Inc, long known for squeezing its suppliers on prices, is now pressuring companies including Unilever PLC and Colgate-Palmolive Co to help the world’s biggest retailer remove 1 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain by 2030.

The retailer’s target for “Project Gigaton” equates to taking 211 million passenger vehicles off the road for a year, according to a statement from the company.

As part of the goal, Wal-Mart says is to also reduce emissions in its own operations by 18 percent by 2025. The bulk of the reduction will come from suppliers, Wal-Mart senior vice president for sustainability Laura Phillips said.

“We’ve made progress in our own operations, but this is taking us deeper into our supply chain,” Phillips said in an interview on Tuesday. “We need our top suppliers to take more action.”

The 1 billion-tonne target represents a significant step up from Wal-Mart’s previous goal to eliminate 20 million tonnes of emissions by the end of 2015, which it surpassed. The retailer boosted its broader sustainability targets in November last year, saying it would get half its power from renewable sources by 2025, up from 25 percent.

Wal-Mart has identified six areas where suppliers could focus their “clean” energy efforts: agriculture, waste, packaging, deforestation and product use and design.

Reducing emissions beyond a company’s own operations can be challenging, as Dove soap maker Unilever has found.

The company pledged in 2010 to halve the greenhouse gas impact of its products by 2020, by asking consumers to do things like take shorter showers, but it has since pushed that target back to 2030 as the company found it difficult to influence consumer behavior.

To make sure everyone is meeting those goals, Wal-Mart is working with nongovernmental organizations including the WWF and the Environmental Defense Fund to help suppliers track their progress.