Musk on mission to link humans with computers

Reuters

Tesla Inc founder and chief executive Elon Musk said his latest company, Neuralink Corp, is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.

Neuralink is aiming to bring to the market a product that helps with certain severe brain injuries due to stroke, cancer lesion, etc. in about four years, Musk said in an interview with Web site Wait But Why.

“If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy,” Musk said in the interview published on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will create computers so sophisticated and god-like that humans will need to implant “neural laces” in their brains to keep up, Musk said in a tech conference last year.

“There are a bunch of concepts in your head that then your brain has to try to compress into this incredibly low data rate called speech or typing,” Musk said in the latest interview.

“If you have two brain interfaces, you could actually do an uncompressed direct conceptual communication with another person,” he added.

The technology could take about eight to 10 years to become usable by people with no disability, which would depend heavily on regulatory approval timing and how well the devices work on people with disabilities, Musk was quoted as saying.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had launched a company through which computers could merge with human brains.

Neuralink was in July last year registered in California as a “medical research” company and Musk plans on funding the company mostly by himself.

RECALL

Separately, Tesla on Thursday said it would recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue.

Tesla’s total production for last year was 83,922 vehicles and included both Model S and Model X.

“The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier,” Tesla said in a statement.

The automaker said there had been no accidents or injuries due to the issue.