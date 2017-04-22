Staff writer

ECONOMY

Credit rating affirmed

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) yesterday affirmed Taiwan’s sovereign credit rating of “AA-,” its fourth-highest grade, and forecast the nation’s real GDP growth in the next four years would range between 2 and 2.5 percent annually. The international ratings agency said that it had kept a stable outlook on the nation’s sovereign ratings, affirming its “AA-” long-term and “A-1+” short-term unsolicited issuer credit ratings. “Taiwan’s exceptional external position, sound monetary management, and dynamic information technology companies in the private sector support the ratings. A moderate level of government debt and a small, open economy that is vulnerable to global economic volatility are credit constraints that temper these strengths,” S&P said in a statement.

LENSES

Largan shares rise 3.17%

Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday saw its shares rise 3.17 percent to end at NT$4,875 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the highest ever in the company’s history, boosting its market capitalization to NT$653.93 billion (US$21.54 billion). Largan, a supplier to Apple Inc, remains the most expensive stock on the local market as investors remain optimistic about the company’s business outlook for dual camera lenses.

INSURANCE

Nan Shan plan approved

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday approved Nan Shan Life Insurance Co’s (南山人壽) plan to acquire troubled Chaoyang Life Insurance Co (朝陽人壽). Nan Shan Life on Jan. 16 won the Taiwan Insurance Guaranty Fund (保險安定基金) bailout auction of Chaoyang Life for NT$200 million. The deal, which will see Nan Shan take over Chaoyang’s assets, debts and existing policyholders, is expected to be completed on May 2, the commission said in a statement. Chaoyang was put under government receivership on Jan. 26 last year.

CRIME

XPEC presses charges

XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) yesterday said its board has approved a move to press charges against former chairman Aaron Hsu (許金龍) and former board director Hsieh Tung-po (謝東波), demanding compensations of US$54.68 million from Hsu and NT$3.5 million from Hsieh to protect shareholders’ interests. XPEC said the decision was made at the request of the Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center, as Hsu and Hsieh were indicted by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of manipulating the company’s stock price.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Delta to install chargers

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power solutions provider, on Thursday said it is collaborating with Pan German Motors Ltd (汎德), the sales agent for BMW AG in Taiwan, to install Delta’s electric vehicle charging solutions in the Taipei 101 parking lot.

UTILITIES

Taiwater to maintain prices

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday said that Taiwan Water Corp (Taiwater, 台灣自來水) is to maintain water prices until the end of the year. The ministry’s remarks came after Taiwater chairman Kuo Chun-ming (郭俊銘) on Wednesday said the company planned to raise prices for customers using more than 51,000 liters of water per month, in an effort to encourage water conservation. The company said it had not decided on the level of the price adjustment.