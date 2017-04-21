Subsidies expected to fuel rising sales: Kwang Yang

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), the nation’s largest motorcycle maker, yesterday said it plans to launch three new models this quarter in a bid to capitalize on business opportunities created by a government measure to reduce air pollution.

“We expect sales growth momentum to sustain over the next few years, as the government hopes to eliminate emissions from two-stroke motorcycles, which would stimulate demand for energy-efficient models,” Kwang Yang CEO Ko Chun-ping (柯俊斌) said at the Taiwan International Motorcycle Industry Show in Taipei.

The Environmental Protection Administration plans to phase out more than 1 million two-stroke motorcycles in three years through subsidy programs, the agency said last week.

Kwang Yang, which sells motorcycles under its KYMCO brand, this year aims to grab an at least 40 percent share of the market, compared with last year’s 37 percent, Ko said.

The company has set an annual sales target of 300,000 motorcycles, compared with last year’s 314,213 units, he said.

The nation’s new motorcycle sales last year rose 20.7 percent to an 18-year high of 852,418 units, industry data showed, due to a five-year government initiative that provides a NT$4,000 subsidy for people who scrap or export a used motorcycle and then buy a new model within six months.

In a bid to attract more young customers, Kwang Yang is working with information technology solutions provider Noodoe Corp (拓連) to integrate the latest Internet of Vehicles technologies in new models, which allow real-time communication between motorcycles and their riders, Kwang Yang said.

Noodoe’s system enables “smart” dashboards that display speed, time and weather information, as well as notifications from riders’ smartphones via an app, Kwang Yang said.

The platform would become standard in all KYMCO motorcycles in five years in a bid to improve customer experience, it said.