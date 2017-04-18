Agencies

INTERNET

Leshi suspends trading

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp (樂視控股), the online video service firm founded by billionaire Jia Yueting (賈躍亭), said it will suspend trading today pending review of a restructuring plan. Leshi will soon hold a meeting to review a revised restructuring plan with “major adjustments,” the company said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Sunday. Leshi said it expects to release the plan with this year’s earnings, which are scheduled to be announced tomorrow. The trading halt comes as Jia and his technology conglomerate, LeEco Inc (樂視生態), struggle with the fallout from a rapid expansion into new business lines, from smartphones to electric cars. LeEco last week abandoned its planned US$2 billion acquisition of US television maker Vizio Inc, citing regulatory issues. The deal’s collapse came after earlier signs that LeEco’s global expansion plans are faltering. Jia late last year said the company was struggling to raise cash after the rapid expansion of his media empire.

VIETNAM

Plant construction halted

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt to work on a major steel plant, citing environmental and other concerns. The Vietnam-based Hoa Sen Group last year announced plans to build a US$10.6 billion complex with an annual capacity of 14.5 million tonnes of steel. However, a government statement yesterday called for further studies on the potential environmental impact of the project and its economic feasibility. It cited risks of a disaster like the chemical spill last year during a test run at another steel complex, built by Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), that devastated fisheries, tourism and the economies of four central provinces. Economic concerns are another factor, given the glut in world steel supplies. Staff who answered the telephone at Hoa Sen Group’s offices said the person authorized to speak about the project was traveling and not available for comment. Formosa Plastics paid US$500 million in compensation for the accident at its steel complex, which is considered Vietnam’s worst environmental disaster.

SHIPBUILDERS

Daewoo averts crisis

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co, the world’s largest shipbuilder, yesterday won a reprieve from major bondholder South Korean National Pension Service and other lenders, helping avert a payment crisis that had threatened to almost shut the company. The service agreed to restructure 1.55 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) of bonds issued by the company after the shipbuilder, the Korea Development Bank and Export-Import Bank of Korea took steps to ensure repayment of the debts, the pension service said in a statement on Sunday. Banks agreed to convert 80 percent of loans to Daewoo into shares and to extend the maturity on the remainder, the South Korean Financial Services Commission said separately. Bondholders, including Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business, and Korea Post, also agreed on yesterday’s plan. Two other meetings of bondholders are due to meet tomorrow and they are also likely to approve, analysts said. The reprieve means Daewoo, unprofitable in each of the past four years, will get more time to make payments on bonds that are due this month. A decision on the financial restructuring of Daewoo was the biggest test for South Korea’s lenders after KDB, the shipbuilder’s majority shareholder, last year allowed Hanjin Shipping Co to collapse after refusing to support its debt restructuring plan.