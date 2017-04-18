USI posts record net profit on improved gross margin

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co Ltd (USI, 環旭電子), which designs and makes electronic products and modules, yesterday reported net profit of 806 million yuan (US$117.03 million) for last year, a record high which it attributed to significant improvements in costs and gross margin.

USI, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is 76 percent owned by Taiwan’s Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ASE, 日月光半導體), the world’s largest chip testing and packaging service provider. ASE is one of very few local firms to list their A shares on the Shanghai bourse.

The figure released by USI represents growth of 5.84 percent from 2015’s net profit, according to a company statement.

Operating profit surged 19.46 percent year-on-year to 1 billion yuan last year.

USI shareholders yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of 1.18 yuan per 10 shares, not per share, based on China’s practice.

Gross margin last year climbed to 10.71 percent, compared with 8.45 percent in 2015, the company said.

The company attributed the robust performance to stringent cost savings, improved profit portfolios and better production yields, with its consumer electronics segment posting the highest annual growth rate of 9.33 percentage points in gross margin.

USI is considered to be in Apple Inc’s supply chain, as it sells SiP modules to the US technology giant.

However, the company’s revenue last year shrank an annual 12.02 percent from the 23.98 billion yuan posted in 2015.

USI has reversed the decline, this year posting 32 percent annual growth in revenue in the first quarter from the same period last year.

Revenue during the period surged to 6.47 billion yuan, the statement said.

The company aims to expand its operational scale by boosting orders and seeking strategic partners, company president CY Wei (魏鎮炎) said in the statement.

“Although it is important to seek organic growth, it is equally important to pursue growth opportunities from outside the company,” Wei said.

USI has 15,000 employees worldwide.

Its stock price remained unchanged at 11.16 yuan per share in Shanghai trading yesterday.