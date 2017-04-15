SuperAlloy unveils SAiRacing brand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

SuperAlloy Industrial Co Ltd (巧新), the world’s second-largest forged wheel supplier, yesterday launched the SAiRacing brand, aiming to grasp business opportunities for auto parts in the high-end premium automobile market.

Based in Yunlin County, the company makes lightweight metal components for global customers in the automotive and aviation industries, including luxury car brands Chrysler, Bentley and Lamborghini.

SuperAlloy is to launch customized forged wheels for Porsche’s 911 and Cayenne sports cars under the brand SAiRacing at the Taipei International Auto/Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Show next week, the company said at a news conference in Taipei.

Apart from the brand launch, the company said it is also working on several capacity expansion projects this year in an effort to meet demand for lightweight forged wheels in the wake of a trend for lightweight vehicles and improved fuel economy in the automobile industry.

The company said its new plant in Pingtung County is scheduled to begin mass production in the second quarter of next year with an annual capacity of 800,000 wheels.

SuperAlloy is also planning to spend 17.6 million euros (US$18.7 million) building new coating production lines at its plant in Germany, according to a report in the Chinese-language Economic Daily News.

The expansion projects are forecast to lift the company’s overall forged wheel capacity to 1.4 million units next year, compared with nearly 770,000 units this year, the company said.

SuperAlloy posted revenue of NT$7.74 billion (US$254.6 million) last year, up 13.43 percent year-on-year, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

British customers made up 30 percent of the firm’s total sales last year, while those from the US made up 22 percent.

Other European nations made up 20 percent, company data showed.

The company, which believes improved client and product mixes would help raise its profitability, has not yet released its audited results for last year.

SuperAlloy shares rose 0.54 percent to close at NT$181 in Taipei trading yesterday.