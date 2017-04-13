WTO sees global trade this year growing 2.4 percent

Reuters, GENEVA, switzerland

World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, although there is “deep uncertainty” about economic and policy developments, particularly in the US, the WTO said yesterday.

The range for growth this year has been adjusted to between 1.8 and 3.6 percent, from 1.8 to 3.1 percent in September last year, it said, pointing to a risk that trade activity could be “stifled” due to lack of clarity about government policies.

“We should see trade as part of the solution to economic difficulties, not part of the problem,” WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo told a news conference. “Overall cautious optimism but trade growth remains fragile and there are considerable risks on the downside. Much of uncertainty is political.”

The world must “keep resisting the erection of new barriers to trade,” he said.

The WTO has repeatedly revised preliminary estimates over the past five years as predictions of economic recovery prove overly optimistic.

Global trade grew by “an usually low” 1.3 percent last year, the slowest pace since the financial crisis, failing to match even its revised forecast of 1.7 percent in September last year.

“The poor performance over the year was largely due to a significant slowdown in emerging markets where imports basically stagnated last year, barely growing in volume terms,” Azevedo said.

Next year, global trade is forecast to grow by between 2.1 percent and 4 percent in the WTO’s latest analysis.

“A spike in inflation leading to higher interest rates, tighter fiscal policies and the imposition of measures to curtail trade could all undermine higher trade growth over the next two years,” it said.

US President Donald Trump has made reducing trade deficits a key focus of his economic agenda to try to grow US manufacturing jobs.

He is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told reporters on Monday.

“If policymakers attempt to address job losses at home with severe restrictions on imports, trade cannot help boost growth and may even constitute a drag on the recovery,” Azevedo said in a statement.

Asked by reporters about US policies under Trump, he said that he waited confirmation of the new US Trade Representative (USTR).

“We are waiting to see the new trade team really in place, waiting for the new USTR to be confirmed so that we can have a more meaningful dialogue at this point in time we don’t have that. We are still waiting to see how the trade policy itself is going to shape up in the United States,” he said.

Azevedo declined to comment on the upcoming French election, but said: “Uncertainty has a freezing effect on investments and therefore on economic growth and output.”

“Getting over the election cycles is important particularly in the major economies so we have a clear view of what is coming, what the policies are. Predictability is extremely important for investments and economic growth,” he said.