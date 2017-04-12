Epistar buoyed by blue/white LED products

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Epistar Corp (晶電), the nation’s largest LED chipmaker, last month posted its highest monthly revenue for the past year, supported by better-than-expected orders for blue/white LED products.

Epistar reported NT$2.23 billion (US$72.76 million) in revenue last month, a jump of 22.52 percent from February’s NT$1.82 billion, but flattish from the NT$2.23 billion a year earlier, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

“Rising demand for blue/white LED chips was the main contributor for the monthly growth,” Epistar spokesman Rider Chang (張世賢) said yesterday by telephone.

The monthly result brought the LED chipmaker’s consolidated revenue in the first three months of this year to NT$5.73 billion, falling 5.33 percent from NT$6.05 billion a year earlier, the company’s data showed.

Despite the annual decline, gross margin is expected to improve, as Epistar adjusted its product portfolio during the January-to-March period to export more higher-margin automotive and infrared applications, Chang said.

Gross margin last quarter is expected to be better than the previous quarter’s 18.36 percent on the back of a better product portfolio, he said.

Epistar forecast that the April-to-June revenue would grow by a double-digit percentage from last quarter’s NT$5.73 billion, as the blue/white LED products enter the traditional peak season this quarter, Chang said.

The company also forecast an increase in orders for its four-elements LED products this quarter, he said.

Epistar’s production lines are expected to run at full capacity throughout this quarter, Chang said, adding that order visibility has reached to the beginning of next quarter.