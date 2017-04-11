One US Muslim investor tries using louder voice

REUTERS, BOSTON

Shareholder activism is rare in Islamic finance, but one wealth manager has staked out new territory as the most outspoken voice among Muslim investors in the US.

Working from an office in Falls Church, Virginia, Bashar Qasem was the only Muslim financial representative among religious shareholder advocates who in February sent a letter to protest US President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

It was only one of a number of such moves since 2015, when Qasem’s Azzad Asset Management firm started weighing in on issues like worker safety, climate change and lobbying disclosures.

This direct advocacy is to test whether many US Muslim investors would support the sort of faith-based shareholder activism common among other religious groups even as many cite safety concerns or have experienced bullying.

Qasem said his clients seemed to welcome his growing public role. Most are Muslim, and about half are immigrants.

“Most of them, they feel it’s about time,” said Qasem, who grew up in Jordan, moved to the US in 1987 and became a citizen in 1996.

Qasem’s strategy so far appears to be helping to differentiate his firm at a time when the popularity of cheaper index-tracking products is rising.

Azzad’s assets increased 11 percent last year to US$487 million at year-end. Growth included US$5.7 million into the firm’s mutual funds, the third consecutive year of inflows.

By contrast, the Amana family of mutual funds — which Morningstar says is the largest in US Islamic finance with US$2.9 billion in assets — has had three years of investor withdrawals, which it blames partly on the rise of passively managed products.

Laila El-Haddad, who writes about food and Palestinian politics, said Qasem’s outspokenness helped draw her to his firm.

“Given the choices between two Islamic investment companies, we would definitely opt for the one taking this approach,” she said.

Funds involved in Islamic finance are sometimes classified as “Shariah-compliant,” or adhering to religious precepts such as avoiding investments in alcoholic beverage companies and businesses making or receiving interest payments.

Qasem said he preferred the term “halal investing,” referring to the Arabic word for “permitted” investments.

Islamic finance assets stood at US$2 trillion worldwide in 2015, up from US$1.7 trillion in 2012, according to the latest data from Thomson Reuters.

However, the much smaller US$4.6-billion US Islamic finance sector has grown little in recent years. Only a few institutions, mostly community banks, have significant Islamic lending practices.

Tufts University Fletcher School adjunct professor Ibrahim Warde said the slow growth reflected both US regulations that make some Islamic products difficult to offer, and some Muslim financial executives’ desire to avoid drawing attention, given the public mood.

“There’s this question of keeping a low profile,” he said.

New York wealth manager Arch Global Advisors managing partner Sheraz Iftikhar said his clients, who are mainly Muslim, had not changed their investment strategies.

“It’s too early to see a change in Muslim investor sentiment,” Iftikhar said.

Typical of Qasem’s efforts is a measure that Azzad cofiled in January, calling on Google parent Alphabet Inc to adopt “Holy Land Principles” that would lead US companies doing business in Israel to hire more Palestinian Arabs.