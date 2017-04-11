Staff writer

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bank boosts Mega income

State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) posted net income of NT$2.68 billion (US$87.4 million) last month, thanks to its banking arm, Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行), generating NT$2.29 billion, or 85.67 percent of the profit, the conglomerate said in a statement yesterday. The securities, bills finance and insurance units contributed NT$21 million, NT$236 million and NT$17 million respectively, the statement said. Mega Financial posted net income of NT$7.4 billion in the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.54, it said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CTBC income up 19 percent

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) posted net income of NT$2.92 billion last month, driven by stable growth in its core businesses, the bank-focused conglomerate said in a statement yesterday. Banking operations saw stable improvement, while margin related to investments by its life insurance arm made headway, the group said, adding that profit last month was up 19 percent compared with February when there were fewer working days. CTBC posted a profit of NT$11.02 billion in the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.52, the statement said. The conglomerate said it expects growth to be sustained in the second quarter.

ELECTRONICS

Delta president to resign

The board of Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) yesterday approved the resignation of president and chief operating officer Johnson Lee (李忠傑) and said Lee’s positions would be taken by senior vice president and general manager of industrial automation Simon Chang (張訓海) from July 3. Lee’s departure is due to personal career planning, Delta said in a statement. The board also approved an organizational adjustment to divide its core business into three main categories — power electronics, automation and infrastructure — from May 2. The purpose of the reorganization is to better respond to rapid growth in global markets and enhance the company’s growth momentum, Delta chairman Yency Hai (海英俊) said in the statement.

BICYCLE MAKERS

Strong NT dollar hurts sales

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械), the nation’s largest bicycle maker, yesterday reported sales of NT$5.27 billion for last month, down 5.08 percent year-on-year. In the first quarter, accumulated sales fell 5.4 percent to NT$13.5 billion from the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Giant, which sells its products in more than 80 nations, attributed the decline to the deprecation of the euro and the yuan against the New Taiwan dollar.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

SinoPac takes Huishan hit

SinoPac Financial Holding Co (永豐金控) yesterday said its exposure to troubled Huishan Dairy Holdings Co (中國輝山乳業) is limited, as its shares in the company are owned by its brokerage clients in Hong Kong, but are not on the company’s books. Trading of Huishan Dairy shares was suspended in Hong Kong last month following a 85 percent plunge and SinoPac Financial was reported to be facing huge losses. However, SinoPac Financial said that it would allocate provisions of about HK$89 million (US$11.34 million) as its Hong Kong-based subsidiaries had provided HK$342 million in margin loans to their clients. The provision has led to a NT$171 million loss at SinoPac Financial’s brokerage firm, the company said. The company posted earnings of NT$76 million for last quarter, down from NT$347 million the previous year.